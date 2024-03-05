Tuesday, March 5, 2024
‘Earlier govts were not interested in completing projects on time’: PM Modi in Odisha’s Chandikhole; unveils projects worth Rs 19,600 crores

Remembering Biju Patnaik on his birth anniversary, the Prime Minister said that the contribution of the former Odisha Chief Minister to the development of the state and the country has been incomparable.

PM Modi (Image Source: Hindustan Times)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that governments before the year 2014 never shown interest in the timely completion of projects adding that those projects that remained stuck in the previous governments were completed under the tenure of BJP-led Centre in the past 10 years.

Prime Minister in Odisha’s Chandikhole inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore in Chandikhole, Odisha.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Modi said, “Today’s event is also a recognition of how rapidly the work culture has changed in our country over the years. The earlier governments were not interested in completing the projects on time. Whereas our government tries to rapidly complete the projects. After 2014, those projects that were stuck, and lost in the country were completed.”

Remembering Biju Patnaik on his birth anniversary, the Prime Minister said that the contribution of the former Odisha Chief Minister to the development of the state and the country has been incomparable.

“Today, with the blessings of Lord Jagannath and Maa Biraja, a new stream of development has started in Jajpur and Odisha. Today is also the birth anniversary of Biju Babu Ji (former CM Biju Patnaik). Biju Babu’s contribution to the development of Odisha and the country has been incomparable. On behalf of all the countrymen, I pay my tribute and respect to respected Biju Babu,” he said.

The projects unveiled today relate to sectors including Oil and Gas, Railways, roads, transport and highways, and Atomic Energy.

It also includes the inauguration of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited Mono Ethylene Glycol project in Paradip Refinery which will further help in reducing India’s import dependency, the Prime Minister’s office said.

To boost road infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister dedicated to the nation four laning of Singhara to Binjabahal Section of NH-49; four laning of Binjabahal to Tileibani Section of NH-49; four laning of Balasore-Jharpokharia Section of NH-18 and four laning of Tangi-Bhubaneswar Section of NH-16. He also laid the foundation stone for eight laning of Chandikhole – Paradip Section at Chandikhole.

Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation, 162 km Bansapani – Daitari – Tomka – Jakhapura Rail Line.

It will not only enhance the existing traffic facility’s capacity but also facilitate efficient transportation of Iron and Manganese ore from Keonjhar District to the nearest ports and steel plants, significantly contributing to regional economic growth.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

