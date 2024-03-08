On Friday (8th March), a video of several Muslims offering namaz on the road in the Indralok area in Delhi surfaced online. In the video, some police officers are seen asking them to move aside as they are blocking the road. However, an officer arrives and kicks a man offering namaz and angrily asks him to move.

The 34-second long video is recorded by a person present on the spot who can be heard claiming that the cop is kicking Muslims insinuating that the cop officer hit the man because of his Muslim identity and not for blocking the road and causing inconvenience to the passing vehicles.

As seen in the viral video, after the cop hit the man, a Muslim mob turned agitated and surrounded the policeman. Following this, the officer and the mob had a heated argument. Some voices in the background can heard saying “Maaro saale ko… (beat the scoundrel)”.

Meanwhile, the cop has been suspended. Police officials said, “In the incident at Indelork today, the Police Post Incharge, who was seen in the video has been suspended with immediate effect. Necessary disciplinary action is also taken.”