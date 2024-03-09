Saturday, March 9, 2024
HomeNews ReportsTelangana: Police lathi-charge on devotees at Komuravelli Temple on Mahashivaratri
News Reports
Updated:

Telangana: Police lathi-charge on devotees at Komuravelli Temple on Mahashivaratri

As per videos going viral on the internet, law enforcement officials baton charged crowds that had gathered outside the Komuravelli Temple in Siddipet district of Telangana.

OpIndia Staff
Telangana police lathicharge devotees
Telangana police lathicharge devotees. Image Source: YouTube Channel of TV5 News
3

On Friday (8th March), a disturbing incident unfolded at the revered Komuravelli Temple in Siddipet district of Telangana. As devotees gathered to observe Mahashivaratri, a sacred occasion celebrated with great fervour, the atmosphere turned tense due to mishandling by the police authorities.

According to reports, after the priests performed the traditional pujas, devotees eagerly sought the darshan of the deity. However, the situation escalated when devotees attempted to cross the barricades surrounding the temple to participate in the Yellow Bandari ritual, a customary practice at the Shiva temple.

Despite the peaceful intentions of the devotees, law enforcement officers resorted to aggressive tactics, including baton-charging the crowd just because some of them tried to cross the barricades. Shockingly, this indiscriminate use of force extended even to women devotees, sparking outrage among witnesses.

The lack of proper crowd management and empathy from the police led to chaos and unnecessary violence, tarnishing what should have been a joyous occasion of spiritual observance. Many devotees expressed anger and dismay over the excessive force employed by the authorities.

Telangana BJP’s treasurer Shanthikumar posted from his X handle, “Atrocities of Revanth Reddy’s government against Hindus! At Komuravelli Temple in Siddipet district of Telangana, police baton-charged innocent devotees. The police didn’t even spare the women devotees. This is an attack on the fundamental rights of Hindus. Why such inhuman behaviour with the Hindus in the state, Revanth Reddy?”

Popular X user Mr Sinha posted, “Hindu devotees are being beaten like this inside Komuravelli Temple in Congress-ruled Telangana. How can this be acceptable? They weren’t blocking roads, they weren’t causing inconvenience to common people, they were doing Puja inside their own temple.”

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com