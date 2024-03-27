Wednesday, March 27, 2024
‘TMC violating model code of conduct, PM Modi’s pictures removed but Mamata Banerjee’s pictures are everywhere’: Suvendu Adhikari

From airport to flyover, pictures of Mamata and other TMC leaders are everywhere, says Suvendu Adhikari.

Image via Mint
West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari on 27th March accused All India Trinamool Congress (AITC or TMC) of violating the model code of conduct concerning the 2024 Lok Sabha election. He accused the party of taking down the posters featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s images are displayed all over the state.

The BJP leader asserted, “Murders and rapes are happening daily. EC (Election Commission) should immediately send police observer and general observer here. They must send some police officials. They act as a functionary and a part and parcel of the Trinamool Congress. We demanded that the governor should visit. You (governor) came to Chopra when TMC asked and now you will have to come to Canning at BJP’s request.”

He added, “PM Modi’s pictures have been removed from across the state, but there are 10,000 places with Mamata Banerjee’s picture. Images of TMC MPs, ministers and candidates have been posted at government facilities from the airport to the flyover. They are breaking the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) every single day, at all hours. The Election Commission should not treat Bengal differently from other states.”

The country will vote in seven stages for the general election from 19th April to 1st June, according to the official statement of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on 16th March. The results will be declared public on 4th June. The announcement marked the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). West Bengal will cast its ballots in 7 phases in the poll.

On 26th March, Suvendu Adhikari met with Governor C.V. Ananda Bose and asked him to ensure that individuals accused of attacking BJP members at Canning East in South 24-Parganas on 24th March 24 were apprehended. Additionally, he urged the governor to go to the home of BJP leader Shantanu Ghorai in Pingla, East Midnapore, who was reported to have been killed by TMC goons.

TMC goons reportedly assaulted several BJP members as well as the Mandal President of Canning Purba Mandal No 3. Suvendu Adhikari mentioned, “More than 20 BJP workers have been brutally attacked and assaulted by Trinamul goons. The condition of three of them is serious and they are admitted to a hospital in Calcutta,” while talking to the media outside Raj Bhavan.

