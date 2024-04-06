Sunday, April 7, 2024
Pakistan: Six security personnel and 12 terrorists killed in separate incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan

In one incident, eight militants were killed in a gun battle with security forces during an intelligence-based operation conducted in the Kot Sultan area of Kulachi tehsil, Dera Ismail Khan district

ANI
8

Six security personnel and 12 terrorists were killed in separate incidents in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan on Friday night and Saturday, reported Dawn.

The six security personnel also included a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

In one incident, eight terrorists were killed in a gun battle with security forces during an intelligence-based operation conducted in the Kot Sultan area of Kulachi tehsil, Dera Ismail Khan district, on Friday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.

The ISPR further stated that the security forces conducted the operation based on the reported presence of terrorists in Kot Sultan.

The terrorists have remained actively involved in numerous activities against security forces and targeted killings of civilians, reported Dawn.

Moreover, the security forces recovered weapons, ammunition, and explosives from them.

Meanwhile, two suspected terrorists were killed in a fire exchange with security forces in the North Waziristan district on Saturday.

The ISPR said the security forces carried out an operation in the district where the forces effectively engaged the militants’ location and killed two of them in the gun battle.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident in Lakki Marwat, a DSP and two cops were killed and a constable was injured by armed miscreants in two incidents on Friday night, according to the officials.

In the second attack the same night, a constable was killed when unknown assailants opened fire on him near his house in the Sra Darga area.

In another incident, a police official was killed and another was injured when a remote-controlled improvised explosive device went off in Mamund tehsil of Bajaur district on Saturday, as reported by Dawn.

According to the resident and police officials, the explosion occurred near a police post in the Barkholozo area just before iftar.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

