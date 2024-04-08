Gujarat’s education industry is undergoing significant transformation. Along with major cities, rural towns and villages in Gujarat are now enrolling their children in government schools. The primary cause for this shift is the expansion of government schools and digital connectivity. A few years ago, middle-class families used to send their children to private schools despite a lack of funds. However, following various reforms and improvements in the education system, the entire landscape of Gujarat’s educational paradigm has transformed. Similarly, municipal government schools in Surat have seen long queues for admission for the fourth consecutive year. Apart from that, there is a struggle for admission to government schools in Ahmedabad as well.

Municipal government schools in Surat are witnessing a scramble for admission. For the fourth year in a row, Surat has experienced an increase in the number of government schools. The annual examinations have concluded, and parents are approaching government schools to enrol their children. Meanwhile, there are long lines for admission to municipally run schools in Surat. A huge number of parents have gathered at the corporation’s elementary schools 346, 334, and 355 to submit application papers for their children’s admittance. There is also a three-day special arrangement in place for admission to these huge Varachha schools. These schools are modern and digital in Surat. Amid Digital India, schools in Gujarat are also being digitized. So that even the future citizens of India can be given fast and effective education with digital devices.

Speaking to the media, the principal of Surat corporation-run state-of-the-art school said, “Education in general is not just book learning. It’s not just getting a good percentage in results. We strive for the all-round development of children here. Currently, birthdays are usually celebrated by lighting the lamp, whereas in our schools, birthdays are celebrated with 51 Kundi Yagya.” He added that in the corporation-run school last year 3500 to 4000 children were on the waiting list.

Besides that, government schools in Surat provide better digital education than private schools. Education is given via digital classrooms and devices. The school provides more amenities to students than private schools, and it has continuously excelled in terms of results. So now people are abandoning the fascination of private schools and enrolling their children in government schools.

Struggle for admission in Ahmedabad government schools as well

For the past few years, there has been an upward trend in Ahmedabad municipal school admissions from classes 2 to 8. Due to the increased number of government smart schools, 5315 students from private schools have enrolled in government schools for the academic year. The number of students admitted to private schools in Ahmedabad Municipality’s around 450 schools has increased significantly as a result of highly qualified trained teachers, improved infrastructure, and digital education.

So far, this year has seen an unprecedented influx of parents seeking admission to municipal schools. More than 5500 children will be admitted this year, compared to last year. Currently, 5315 youngsters have also been admitted. The Municipal School Board operates 439 schools in the city that teach languages Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, and English. More than 1.66 lakh students are enrolled in 312 school facilities owned by the board. More than 4900 highly qualified teachers educate these children. Currently, Ahmedabad has 81 smart schools. Apart from that, 217 schools are operated under the School of Excellence. All these schools have a wide range of infrastructure facilities.

Notably, digital smart schools have expanded beyond Surat and Ahmedabad to include every city and village in Gujarat. Many youngsters receive a greater education than they would in private institutions. Along with this, parents are increasingly queuing up to enrol their children in government schools rather than private institutions. Gujarat’s education model has been transformed by the digital revolution.