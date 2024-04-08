Monday, April 8, 2024
HomeNews ReportsSteady rise in admissions from private to govt schools: Long queues witnessed at municipal...
News Reports
Updated:

Steady rise in admissions from private to govt schools: Long queues witnessed at municipal schools in Surat as the quality of education improves

Municipal government schools in Surat are witnessing a scramble for admission. For the fourth year in a row, Surat has experienced an increase in the number of government schools. The annual examinations have concluded, and parents are approaching government schools to enrol their children.

OpIndia Staff
Admission trend from private to govt schools continues: Long queues at municipal schools in Surat as they continue to advance in field of education
Image- Dainik Bhasker
6

Gujarat’s education industry is undergoing significant transformation. Along with major cities, rural towns and villages in Gujarat are now enrolling their children in government schools. The primary cause for this shift is the expansion of government schools and digital connectivity. A few years ago, middle-class families used to send their children to private schools despite a lack of funds. However, following various reforms and improvements in the education system, the entire landscape of Gujarat’s educational paradigm has transformed. Similarly, municipal government schools in Surat have seen long queues for admission for the fourth consecutive year. Apart from that, there is a struggle for admission to government schools in Ahmedabad as well.

Municipal government schools in Surat are witnessing a scramble for admission. For the fourth year in a row, Surat has experienced an increase in the number of government schools. The annual examinations have concluded, and parents are approaching government schools to enrol their children. Meanwhile, there are long lines for admission to municipally run schools in Surat. A huge number of parents have gathered at the corporation’s elementary schools 346, 334, and 355 to submit application papers for their children’s admittance. There is also a three-day special arrangement in place for admission to these huge Varachha schools. These schools are modern and digital in Surat. Amid Digital India, schools in Gujarat are also being digitized. So that even the future citizens of India can be given fast and effective education with digital devices.

Speaking to the media, the principal of Surat corporation-run state-of-the-art school said, “Education in general is not just book learning. It’s not just getting a good percentage in results. We strive for the all-round development of children here. Currently, birthdays are usually celebrated by lighting the lamp, whereas in our schools, birthdays are celebrated with 51 Kundi Yagya.” He added that in the corporation-run school last year 3500 to 4000 children were on the waiting list.

Besides that, government schools in Surat provide better digital education than private schools. Education is given via digital classrooms and devices. The school provides more amenities to students than private schools, and it has continuously excelled in terms of results. So now people are abandoning the fascination of private schools and enrolling their children in government schools.

Struggle for admission in Ahmedabad government schools as well

For the past few years, there has been an upward trend in Ahmedabad municipal school admissions from classes 2 to 8. Due to the increased number of government smart schools, 5315 students from private schools have enrolled in government schools for the academic year. The number of students admitted to private schools in Ahmedabad Municipality’s around 450 schools has increased significantly as a result of highly qualified trained teachers, improved infrastructure, and digital education.

So far, this year has seen an unprecedented influx of parents seeking admission to municipal schools. More than 5500 children will be admitted this year, compared to last year. Currently, 5315 youngsters have also been admitted. The Municipal School Board operates 439 schools in the city that teach languages Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, and English. More than 1.66 lakh students are enrolled in 312 school facilities owned by the board. More than 4900 highly qualified teachers educate these children. Currently, Ahmedabad has 81 smart schools. Apart from that, 217 schools are operated under the School of Excellence. All these schools have a wide range of infrastructure facilities.

Notably, digital smart schools have expanded beyond Surat and Ahmedabad to include every city and village in Gujarat. Many youngsters receive a greater education than they would in private institutions. Along with this, parents are increasingly queuing up to enrol their children in government schools rather than private institutions. Gujarat’s education model has been transformed by the digital revolution.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Rahul Gandhi promises ‘wealth redistribution’, an ultra-Left idea Yogendra Yadav had backtracked from during Covid pandemic

Shraddha Pandey -
Back in 2020, when the country battling the Covid pandemic, Yogendra Yadav along with several ‘economists, intellectuals and activists’ had proposed a 7-point action plan to combat the pandemic. In this, point number 7.1 had called for the government to take over all properties of private citizens and treat them as national resources.
Crime

Ekta’s brutal murder by stabbing in the neck by ‘boyfriend’ Anas Qureshi: They used to sometimes stay together, were in a relationship, brother Rohit...

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu woman Ekta was in a relationship with Muslim man Anas Qureshi. He stabbed Ekta multiple times in her neck with a sharp weapon during early hours of 6th April at her house.

‘NIA officials came to Bhupatinagar thana:’ West Bengal police debunk lies of Mamata Banerjee about NIA not informing local police before raids

Ahmednagar: Hamid sexually assaults a Hindu minor, blackmails her using her private pictures, booked under POCSO and SC/ST Act

Suspended Maldives Minister Mariyam Shiuna, who was removed for a derogatory post against PM Modi, now apologises for insulting Indian flag with a fake...

If everyone making allegations on YouTube is arrested, how many will be jailed: Supreme Court restores YouTuber’s bail over remarks against Tamil Nadu CM...

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi promises ‘wealth redistribution’, an ultra-Left idea Yogendra Yadav had backtracked from during Covid pandemic

Shraddha Pandey -

Ekta’s brutal murder by stabbing in the neck by ‘boyfriend’ Anas Qureshi: They used to sometimes stay together, were in a relationship, brother Rohit...

OpIndia Staff -

‘NIA officials came to Bhupatinagar thana:’ West Bengal police debunk lies of Mamata Banerjee about NIA not informing local police before raids

OpIndia Staff -

Rameshwaram Cafe blast accused possibly getting foreign funding via cryptocurrency: Intelligence sources

OpIndia Staff -

Ahmednagar: Hamid sexually assaults a Hindu minor, blackmails her using her private pictures, booked under POCSO and SC/ST Act

OpIndia Staff -

Suspended Maldives Minister Mariyam Shiuna, who was removed for a derogatory post against PM Modi, now apologises for insulting Indian flag with a fake...

OpIndia Staff -

If everyone making allegations on YouTube is arrested, how many will be jailed: Supreme Court restores YouTuber’s bail over remarks against Tamil Nadu CM...

OpIndia Staff -

Forced conversion in Srinagar: Hindu youth coerced into converting to Islam and made to read Kalma, FIR lodged and probe launched

OpIndia Staff -

After Congress ecosystem cried that OTT platforms were bowing to Hindutva, Jairam Ramesh promotes Amazon Prime movie glorifying Congress

OpIndia Staff -

CPI(M), money laundering, and undisclosed bank accounts: Karuvannur loan scam unearthed by ED in Kerala and its impact on Lok Sabha Elections

Anurag -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com