Thursday, April 18, 2024
Bengaluru: Farhan, Sameer, and others assault Hindus for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’, force them to chant Allah Hu Akbar, arrested

Initially, they had verbal argument but it turned into a physical altercation. Bikers and some locals reportedly assaulted the Hindu occupants of the car. One of the victims was hit with a stick on his head while the other victim sustained injuries on his nose.

OpIndia Staff
Farhaan and Sameer arrested for assaulting Hindus for chanting Jai Shri Ram
Farhaan, Sameer and two others have been apprehended by Bengaluru Police for assaulting Hindu men who were chanting Jai Shri Ram on the occassion of Ram Navami (Image: SS from viral video)
6

On 17th November three Hindu men were hackled and assaulted in Bengaluru for raising “Jai Shri Ram” slogans. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. As per reports, three men travelling in a car holding a religious flag and chanting Jai Shri Ram slogans on the occasion of Shri Ram Navami, were assaulted by 2 men.

Two bike-borne Muslim men came and stopped the car in the Chikkabettahallu area. They objected to the Jai Shri Ram slogans and asked them to chant “Allah Hu Akbar” instead. FIR in the matter has been registered and the accused were apprehended by the police.

An FIR in the matter has been registered against Syed Irfan, Sheikh Sahil, Farman and Sameer by Bengaluru Police under Sections 295A, 298, 143, 147, 504, 324, 326, 506 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

DCP Northeast, Bengaluru City, BM Laxmi Prasad, said, “The three youths were holding a flag and chanting Jai Shri Ram while travelling in the car. During that time, two youths blocked the car and questioned them for shouting these slogans, also demanding them to say Allah Hu Akbar. As these people got out of the car, those on the bike ran away to bring more youths to assault them. In that altercation, one person injured his nose.”

A copy of the FIR was shared by advocate and VHP activist Girish Bharadwaj. As per the FIR, victims Pawan, Binayak and Rahul were traveling on Chikkabettahalli road on 17th April when two Muslims approached them on bikes and abused them. They forced the victims to chant “Allah Hu Akbar”. The complainant and his friends were attacked with a stick. Rahul sustained injuries on the head while the complainant’s nose bone was broken.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

