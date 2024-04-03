A 20-year-old Hindu girl in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur fell prey to a Muslim man named Mubarak who brutally assaulted her regularly after performing nikah (Islamic marriage) with her. The girl’s name was also changed to Ayesha.

The incident occurred in Deeg’s Kaithwada police station area in the Mewat region of ​​Rajasthan. While the girl was undergoing GNM training in Noida’s Yatharth Hospital in Sector 110, she was befriended on Facebook by the accused named Mubarak, who is a resident of Jhenjhpuri village in Deeg.

She was trapped by the accused and eventually on 1st September 2023, the accused took her to an acquaintance’s place in Bela village of of Sikri police station area. Here, he kept the victim for 10 days and then performed nikah with her and changed her name to Ayesha.

He then took the victim to his home in Jhenjhpuri village where the accused along with his family began assaulting her for worshipping Hindu deities. The victim was forced to not worship Hindu Gods and only offer namaz. She was also forced to consume non-veg.

The victim was forced to fast in the month of Ramzan. When she refused, she was beaten black and blue. She was not allowed to step out of the house nor meet anyone outside the house. The girl did not have any means of communication either.

One day, the victim managed to grab hold of the phone of the accused and communicated her ordeal to her family. Following this, the victim’s family arrived in Jhenjhpuri village to rescue their daughter. Yet, the accused refused to let the girl go.

The family then approached the Kaman police station. The police took both the victim and the accused to the station and interrogated the latter. The girl was handed over to her family. The marks of assault on the body of the victim shocked the family.

Moreover, the accused even deprived the victim of the education she was receiving in Noida. However, as per reports, no complaint was filed against the accused and he was released after interrogation.