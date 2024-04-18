In a bizarre incident in Brazil, a woman wheeled a dead man, who she said was her uncle, to a bank to withdraw a $3,000+ loan. The woman has been detained by the local police. The footage of the woman in the bank in the South American country has gone viral on social media.The footage shows the woman at the counter of a Rio de Janeiro branch of Itau Bank, propping up the head of an elderly man in a wheelchair and trying to get his hand to clasp a pen and sign the papers for the loan.

A woman in Brazil took a deceased man to the bank in an attempt to secure a loan 😳 pic.twitter.com/abiO2evgwg — More Crazy Clips (@MoreCrazyClips) April 17, 2024

According to the police, the woman was attempting to take out a loan of 17,000 reals, equivalent to $3,250. The loan had already been approved by the bank but still needed the elderly man’s signature.

The woman entered the bank pushing the dead man in a wheelchair. The dead man’s eyes were closed and his head was lolling wildly. The woman tried to control the dead man’s head and make him clasp the pen with which to make the signature on loan document. However, the man remained unresponsive, his arms remained limp, and his head kept falling back.

At the bank, the woman reportedly said, for the benefit of the bank employees, “Uncle Paulo, are you listening? You need to sign it. If you don’t sign it, there’s no way. I can’t sign it for you. It has to be you. What I can do, I do.”

She further said, “Sign it so you don’t give me any more headaches, having to go to the registry office. I can’t take it anymore.”

Following that, the employees at the Rio de Janeiro bank became suspicious, and called the emergency services. When emergency workers arrived, they determined that the man was dead, and has been dead for a few hours.

Following this discovery, Police for the precinct of Bangu, on Rio’s west side, booked the woman for attempted theft by fraud and defiling a cadaver. The police is currently investigating how the old man died.

Rio de Janeiro Civil police chief Fabio Luis Souza said that the bank employees decided to call paramedics following their suspicions, but when the paramedics arrived, they concluded that the man had been dead for a couple of hours, and must have been dead when he arrived at the bank.

Meanwhile, CNN has reported that the family’s lawyer disputed the account offered by police, and said that the old man arrived at the bank alive, and following the incident, the woman is completely shaken and medicated.