Wednesday, April 3, 2024
HomeNews ReportsAnother 'Zakhm' to I.N.D.I. Alliance, Mehbooba Mufti breaks away, blames Omar Abdullah for insulting...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Another ‘Zakhm’ to I.N.D.I. Alliance, Mehbooba Mufti breaks away, blames Omar Abdullah for insulting PDP

"But the way Omar Abdullah said, PDP doesn't exist and is nowhere, hurt us. The BJP broke my party completely but Omar's statement made my workers disappointed. Now my workers are calling me and telling me that we should also pitch our candidates," Mufti said.

ANI
Mehbooba Mufti leaves INDI Alliance, blames Omar Abdullah
Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti(Source: India Today)
1

In another jolt to the fledgling INDIA bloc, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti announced on Wednesday that they will pitch their candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The development came after National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah said that they would be contesting elections for all three seats in Kashmir.

“In Mumbai, I said, Farooq Abdullah is our best representative and he will take the call. Omar Abdullah should have discussed the same with me for greater interest, we were not going to fight over parliamentary elections,” Mufti told reporters in Srinagar.

“But the way Omar Abdullah said, PDP doesn’t exist and is nowhere, hurt us. The BJP broke my party completely but Omar’s statement made my workers disappointed. Now my workers are calling me and telling me that we should also pitch our candidates,” Mufti said.

“I’m disappointed with what Omar Abdullah said about the PDP,” she added. The former CM further confirmed that her party would now enter the contest on its own.

“All the agencies are after my workers, so I felt my workers were humiliated by Omar Abdullah’s statement,” the former Chief Minister alleged.

“We will pitch our candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” Mufti told reporters.

Reacting to this, Omar Abdullah said, “…If she (PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti) has announced to field candidates for all 5 seats, it is her choice. We have fielded candidates for 3 seats in Kashmir based on her formula…”

“If she is fielding her own candidates, then perhaps she does not want any kind of alliance even for the assembly elections. We kept the door open; now if she has closed the door, then it is not our fault.,” he added.

The National Conference and the People’s Democratic Party are partners in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance formed to challenge the BJP in the general elections

The two regional parties are two important constituents of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, formed to restore special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lok Sabha polls in the Union Territory will be held in the first five phases on April 19 (Udhampur), April 26 (Jammu), May 7 (Anantnag-Rajouri), May 13 (Srinagar) and May 20 (Baramulla).

The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPDP Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah PDP
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Delhi BJP sends defamation notice to AAP leader and Minister Atishi Marlena for her ‘join BJP or face arrest’ claim

OpIndia Staff -

Over 100 flights of Vistara cancelled due to pilot strikes over pay policy amid merger with Air India, DGCA monitoring the situation

OpIndia Staff -

Amazon’s ‘automated’ ‘Just Walk Out’ service relied on low-paid Indian workers manually adding items and making bills, not AI: Report

OpIndia Staff -

Truck drivers say no payment after they were hired for Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Nyay Yatra,’ transporters issuing threats for demanding pending dues worth lakhs

OpIndia Staff -

Former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi announces he has been battling cancer for 6 months, won’t take part in Lok Sabha elections

OpIndia Staff -

Ghana: 63-year-old Christian priest’s marriage to a 12-year-old girl sparks outrage, community leaders defend it saying it is ‘tradition and custom’

OpIndia Staff -

95000 km National Highways, 25871 km Railway Lines, 74 Airports: Read how Modi govt sped up infrastructure development from the ground to the sky

अर्पित त्रिपाठी -

‘Whoever wants to join BJP is free to go’ – AAP MP Sandeep Pathak tells Punjab MLAs

OpIndia Staff -

“TM Krishna invented, magnified fault lines”: Trichur Brothers reiterate decision to withdraw from Madras Music Academy. Read their full statement

OpIndia Staff -

Chhattisgarh: 13 Naxals including a woman killed in Bijapur encounter, LMG, AK47, other weapons recovered

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com