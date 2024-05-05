An Australian Member of Parliament was allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted in the country’s central Queensland town of Yeppoon last weekend. Notably, Queensland Labour MP Brittany Lauga shared her ordeal in a post on her social media platforms. She stated that the tests at the hospital confirmed the presence of drugs that she didn’t take. She added that several other women might also have been drugged and attacked on the same night.

Additionally, the Guardian reported that a purported video of the alleged assault of Lauga seemingly filmed from across the street, was also making rounds on social media. The Labour MP was alerted about the same after she reported the assault to the Police.

In a statement posted on social media, Lauga said she had contacted police in the early hours of Sunday morning (28th April).

The post read, “In the early hours of Sunday morning, I went to the Yeppoon police station and Yeppoon hospital, after being drugged and sexually assaulted. Tests at the hospital confirmed the presence of drugs in my body which I did not take. This substance impacted me significantly. A police investigation is underway.”

She stressed that after she shared her ordeal, several other women also contacted her, who might have also been drugged in the coastal town of Yeppoon, on the same night.

“I have had multiple women contact me who have experienced the same thing in our town,” it added.

She further stated, “This could have happened to anyone and tragically, it does happen to many of us. It’s not ok. We should be able to enjoy socialising in our town without the risk of being drugged or assaulted.”

The Queensland Police Service has confirmed that it is investigating a sexual assault complaint relating to an incident in Yeppoon last Sunday.

Queensland Premier Steven Miles said that the provincial government is supporting Lauga in any way they can. He said, “No one should have to go through what Brittany is going through. My sole focus is on Brittany and her well-being. I’ve told Brittany that we’re here to support her, whatever she needs.”

Police are tonight investigating after a Queensland Labor MP reported being drugged and sexually assaulted last weekend.



Brittany Lauga issued a statement this morning with the shocking revelation, saying it may have also happened to other women. #9News@JoshBavas pic.twitter.com/MfWAf9nGqi — 9News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) May 4, 2024

Queensland Housing Minister Meaghan Scanlon said that the statement made for “difficult reading”. She said, “Those are shocking allegations … I understand that Brittany is going to take a short time to look after herself and we absolutely support her to do that.”

In her post, Lauga requested people to respect her privacy adding that she would take “time to physically and emotionally heal” after the incident.

She also urged people to come forward if they have any information that could help the Police.

The post further stated, “Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me in support. I truly value your thoughtful messages, gestures, and kindness. If you have any information that may assist the investigation, please tell the police.”

A professional town planner, Lauga (37) has served in parliament for almost a decade. She was initially elected to represent the Keppel constituency in 2015. She currently serves as the assistant minister for health and regional health infrastructure.