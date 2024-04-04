Thursday, April 4, 2024
‘Will we keep Ram Lalla awake 24 hours’: Champat Rai on admin’s decision to keep Ram Mandir open whole day for Ram Navami, expresses concern on increased visitors

“Many suggested organising 'darshan' for 22 hours, but that is also not possible. 'Ram Lalla ko 24 ghante jaga kr rakhenge kya (Will we keep Ram Lalla awake for 24 hours)?" Rai said on Saturday.

OpIndia Staff
As the district administration in Ayodhya has decided to open the Ram Mandir for 24 hours during the festivals of Ashtami, Navami, and Dashmi falling on the 8th, 9th and 10th of April, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra’s General Secretary, Champat Rai has raised concerns.

While speaking to the media recently, Rai asked how long can they keep Ram Lalla, a five-year-old deity, awake. “Many suggested organising ‘darshan’ for 22 hours, but that is also not possible. ‘Ram Lalla ko 24 ghante jaga kr rakhenge kya (Will we keep Ram Lalla awake for 24 hours)?” Rai said on Saturday.

Sampat Rai also raised concerns about the preparedness in the city to host a massive number of devotees during the upcoming Ram Navami. He said, “Devotees between 1 lakh and 1 lakh 50 thousand are coming here to offer prayer to Ram Lalla. The number of devotees has increased after Pran Pratishtha. At the Holi Milan, I received information that a huge crowd came. Ram Navami is coming ahead. But is Ayodhya ready to welcome a large number of guests?”

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram’s idol took place on January 22, 2024, and the number of devotees visiting the temple is going up. Rai highlighted the challenges that Ayodhya faces, particularly concerning the anticipated influx of over 2 lakh guests during Ram Navami. “Heat is the biggest challenge. More than 2 lakh guests coming here (on Ram Navami) will be a big challenge. water is available, but still, food is a challenge. Till now, no incident of stampede has been witnessed here, and we hope that this will not happen in the future either,” Rai said.

He suggested that people visiting Ayodhya bring ‘sattu’ with them to eat, saying that it will save them from heat. Notably, with the onset of summer, Ram Lalla has started to wear comfortable cotton attire. On Saturday, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra announced that the Bhagwan Shri Ramlala will be wearing cotton vastra due to rising temperature. On that, the deity wore a vastra made of handloom cotton malmal, dyed with natural indigo and adorned with gotta flowers.

Ram Navami is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama. On this auspicious day, young girls, representing the nine forms of the goddess Durga, are offered gifts and Prasad.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had during his Ayodhya visit last month directed the local administration to make sure that temple doors during these three days (Ashtami, Navami, and Dashami) should only be closed for special ceremonies. Moreover, CM Yogi asked the officials should collaborate with the transport department and make arrangements for e-buses for the devotees.

