As the summer season begins and temperatures rise, Ram Lalla, the revered deity of the Ayodhya Temple, has switched to more comfortable cotton attire starting from Saturday.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra announced on X, “The vastra that Prabhu is wearing today, is made of handloom cotton malmal, dyed with natural indigo, and adorned with gotta flowers.”

Considering the arrival of the summer season and the rising temperatures, starting today, Bhagwan Shri Ramlala will be wearing cotton vastra.



The vastra that Prabhu is wearing today, is made of handloom cotton malmal, dyed with natural indigo, and adorned with gotta flowers.… pic.twitter.com/BtDyzQXYgp — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) March 30, 2024

This change to lightweight and breathable fabric shows thoughtful consideration for the deity’s comfort during the hot months ahead. Ram Lalla, a cherished 51-inch idol depicting the youthful form of Lord Rama, lovingly known as “Balak Ram,” was sculpted from a rare three billion-year-old black stone by the skilled artisan Arun Yogiraj from Mysuru.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony for this divine idol took place on January 22, 2024. Meanwhile, in preparation for the upcoming Ram Navami festivities, the Hanumangarhi temple administration convened a meeting on Friday to discuss arrangements for devotees, temple officials reported.

The district administration of Ayodhya and the police were also in attendance at this meeting. Officials discussed provisions for drinking water, placing special emphasis on providing toilets to prevent devotees’ discomfort from the summer heat.

This meeting was prompted by incidents where a few devotees had fainted due to heat and lack of water. Senior saints of Hanumangarh, the National President of Sankat Mochan Sena Sanjay Das, Ayodhya Mayor Girishpati Tripathi, the Circle Officer of Ayodhya, senior police officers, and officials from the Municipal Corporation all participated in this meeting.

Both the police administration and Ayodhya Mayor have assured that visitors will not encounter any issues and that all necessary arrangements will be made for the convenience of devotees during Ram Navami.

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of devotees continue to flock to Ayodhya following the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla. Many visit the Hanumangarhi Ram Temple daily, with their numbers steadily increasing.