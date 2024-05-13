Monday, May 13, 2024
Updated:

Anna Hazare, who was used to by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to catapult him into political arena, says that “Don’t vote for those facing ED investigation”

Arvind Kejriwal’s political mentor Anna Hazare slammed the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and said that people should not vote for those leaders who face the Enforcement Directorate’s investigation in scam cases.

OpIndia Staff
Anna Hazare slams Arvind Kejriwal over Delhi Liquor Scam (Images: ET, PTI)
On Monday (13th May), social activist and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s political mentor Anna Hazare slammed the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and said that people should not vote for those leaders who face the Enforcement Directorate’s investigation in scam cases. Anna Hazare also advised the voters to vote for candidates who have a clean record.

“Today is a festival of democracy. Everyone should partake in polling and vote for candidates who are honest and have integrity, Vote for those candidates who have clean images and don’t have ED after them. I condemn Arvind Kejriwal for his name emerging in the Delhi Liquor Scam. He did corruption because he was drowned in the addiction to liquor. Such people should not be voted again to power,” Anna Hazare said.

Notably, this is not the first time that Anna Hazare has attacked Arvind Kejriwal. In March this year, Hazare had criticised Kejriwal after the latter’s arrest in the Delhi Liquor Scam case. Hazare said: “I am very upset that Arvind Kejriwal, who used to work with me, raise his voice against liquor, is now making liquor policies. Kejriwal’s arrest is because of his own deeds.”

Arvind Kejriwal joined the Anna movement in 2011 to protest the then-Congress government’s alleged corruption. He went on to take a u-turn from his claim to never joining politics, formed his political party in 2012, and became Chief Minister of Delhi.

Anna Hazare urged voters to elect candidates with clean records, advising against choosing politicians under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He openly criticized Delhi Chief Minister, targeting Arvind Kejriwal for his involvement in the Delhi liquor scam case. Hazare accused Kejriwal of committing corruption due to alcohol influence and emphasised that such individuals should not be re-elected

