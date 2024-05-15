A shocking case of rape has come to light in the Gnagoh area of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh where a 4-year-old handicapped Hindu girl was brutally raped by one Sameer, son of Sajid. The man raped the kid in a sugarcane field, left her in the field and fled after committing the heinous crime. She had gone to consume prasad at the temple bhandara when the incident transpired on the evening of 12th May. The child is disabled and cannot speak. The accused had come out of jail only three months ago on bail. A First Information Report has been launched against him after the crime.

On 12th May Bhadara was organised at a local temple and residents of the village had flocked there and the little girl was also one of them. The perpetrator kidnapped her from the holy place, took her to a sugarcane field and sexually abused her. Her health deteriorated significantly, due to which she became unconscious. He then absconded believing her to be dead.

Meanwhile, when the family members couldn’t find the minor, they started searching for her and discovered her in a field in a critical state. She was taken to the hospital immediately. Multiple senior police officers arrived in the village because the matter concerned two different communities. The culprit was nabbed within some time and he confessed to the crime. He was arrested on 13th May and sent to jail. Action has been taken against him under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with sections 363 and 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The victim continues to receive treatment and counselling.

UP के सहारनपुर में मानवता को शर्मसार करने वाली घटना सामने आई है। धर्मस्थल में चल रहे भंडारे से समीर नाम के युवक ने चार साल की बच्ची का अपहरण कर दुष्कर्म किया। आरोपी बच्ची को मृत समझकर गन्ने के खेत में फेंककर भाग गया। परिजनों ने बच्ची को तलाश किया तो वह गंभीर हालत में मिली। बच्ची… pic.twitter.com/pauuZHIDc5 — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) May 14, 2024

The little girl’s father was distributing food to the sadhus in the temple at the time of the occurrence. Notably, some people even tried to stop Sameer when he was taking her but he claimed that she was feeling sleepy and he would take her home to put her to bed. The eyewitnesses unfortunately believed his lies.

The Saharanpur police uncovered that a case of child molestation had already been filed against him when they looked into his past. On 15th December 2021, he sexually violated a 5-year-old child in his own village. He lured the latter and took him to the ruins. When people gathered there after hearing the screams, Sameer ran away after whacking his victim’s head with a brick. He regained consciousness the next day.

The offender was then thrown behind bars under sections 323, 377 and 506 of the IPC and the POCSO Act. OpIndia has the complaint copy. He was released on bail after spending two years in prison after which he repented and assured the locals that he would not repeat it. He even masqueraded as a decent being for around three months, however, he showed his true colours yet again.