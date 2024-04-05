Friday, April 5, 2024
HomeNews ReportsElection Commission sends notice to Delhi minister Atishi over her charge that BJP told...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Election Commission sends notice to Delhi minister Atishi over her charge that BJP told her to ‘join BJP or face arrest’

ANI
2

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday sent a notice to AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi over her claim that the BJP approached her for membership through one of her ‘close’ aides.

The poll panel asked the AAP leader to respond to its notice by noon on April 8.

“Criticism of other political parties, when made, shall be confined to their policies and programme, past record and work. Parties and Candidates shall refrain from criticism of all aspects of private life, not connected with the public activities of the leaders or workers of other parties. Criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion shall be avoided,” the notice by the EC read.

“The political parties and leaders shall not make false statements, utterances without factual basis aimed at misleading the voters. Criticism of other parties or their workers on the basis of unverified allegations or on distortions shall be avoided,” it added.

Denying that she was approached with an offer to join the party, the BJP earlier demanded that Atishi furnish evidence to support her claim.

The poll panel added in its notice that it received a complaint on April 4 from the BJP that Atishi made “misleading and unverified statements” during her press conference on April 2.

The AAP leader claimed that she was asked to join the BJP or face arrest.

“The BJP, through one of my close aides, approached me to join their party to save my political career. I was told that if I do not join the BJP, I will be arrested by the ED,” Atishi claimed.

However, the BJP dismissed her allegations as ‘baseless’.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, who is seeking a fresh term in the Lok Sabha from North East Delhi, spoke on the EC notice, saying, “She came up with baseless allegations. We warned her of action but she did not apologise. We took up this matter with the Election Commission. it has now issued a notice.”

“AAP leaders, especially Atishi, are in the habit of maligning the BJP,” he added.

This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Legitimising Love Jihad, control of investigation agencies and bail to accused like Umar Khalid: 7 points in Congress manifesto that point to dangerous times

OpIndia Staff -

“Saugandh mujhe iss mitti ki..”: Hours after the Guardian report, PM Modi says in a rally, “Even our enemies know this is new India,...

OpIndia Staff -

Sharia-compliant manifesto? Congress bends to AIMPLB, hints at repealing triple talaq law and enforcing communal violence bill

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court stays Allahabad HC order striking down UP Board of Madarsa Education Act, says prima facie HC misconstrued the act

OpIndia Staff -

Congress dedicates a section in their manifesto about how they will ‘fix’ the media: Are they trying to ensure cases like the Chinese-funded Newsclick...

OpIndia Staff -

Congress promises to introduce reservation in Judiciary, says it will appoint more women, SCs, STs, OBCs and minorities as judges in HCs and SC

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath govt derecognises all 16000 madrasas in the state as per court orders, starts transition process

OpIndia Staff -

Sanjay Singh tries to slander approver in Delhi liquor scam case in press conference: Here is how he is violating his bail terms

OpIndia Staff -

‘Keep the politics to yourself’: Bhagat Singh’s grandson tears into AAP for latest video with fake image of ‘jailed Kejriwal’ alongside freedom fighters

OpIndia Staff -

‘Chase away these 2% Brahmins and kill them, Muslims are your brothers’: Yuva Vichar Manch chief Rudra Pratap Kushwaha provokes SC-STs against Brahmins

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com