Wednesday, April 3, 2024
HomeNews ReportsTurkey: Fire breaks out at Istanbul nightclub during renovation work, 29 dead, several injured
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Turkey: Fire breaks out at Istanbul nightclub during renovation work, 29 dead, several injured

As per reports, five people have been arrested in connection with the fire

OpIndia Staff
Images and videos doing the rounds on social media show flames and thick smoke billowing out of the building (image source: Reuters/X)
9

At least 29 people have died while several others have been hurt after a fire broke out at a night club in Istanbul. As per reports, the 16-storey residential building was undergoing renovation and was closed during the day. The fire had initially erupted in the basement of a high-rise building named the Masquerade Club in Istanbul. The cause behind the fire is not yet known. 

(Image Source – X_Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu)

In a statement, Governor Davut Gul’s office said, “The number of people who lost their lives in the fire… in Gayrettepe of Besiktas district has increased to 29.” 

“One person hurt in the fire was still being treated in hospital,” it added.

The office said that the fire began at 12:47 (0947 GMT). Hours after firefighting efforts, the fire was brought under control. 

In several videos doing rounds on the internet, flames and a column of thick smoke can be seen billowing from upper-storey windows. Speaking with reporters, Gul said that the blaze had broken out during construction work in the first and second floors below ground, which housed a nightclub. 

Taking to X, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya wrote, “An investigation has been opened into the fire in Gayrettepe.”

According to news channel NTV, five people have been arrested at the scene in connection with the fire including the nightclub manager and the manager of the renovations.

Istanbul’s newly re-elected mayor Ekrem Imamoglu also rushed to the scene and offered his condolences to the relatives of the dead and injured. He said, “The fire is under control. Let’s hope there are no further victims.”

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsturkey, fire, istanbul, death
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com