At least 29 people have died while several others have been hurt after a fire broke out at a night club in Istanbul. As per reports, the 16-storey residential building was undergoing renovation and was closed during the day. The fire had initially erupted in the basement of a high-rise building named the Masquerade Club in Istanbul. The cause behind the fire is not yet known.

(Image Source – X_Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu)

In a statement, Governor Davut Gul’s office said, “The number of people who lost their lives in the fire… in Gayrettepe of Besiktas district has increased to 29.”

“One person hurt in the fire was still being treated in hospital,” it added.

Beşiktaş Gayrettepe Mahallesi Gönenoğlu Sokak'ta yer alan 13 katlı binanın işyeri olarak kullanılan giriş katı yanmakta. Ekiplerimiz olaya müdahale ediyor. pic.twitter.com/LRxTaA1lIH — İstanbul İtfaiyesi (@ibbitfaiye) April 2, 2024

The office said that the fire began at 12:47 (0947 GMT). Hours after firefighting efforts, the fire was brought under control.

In several videos doing rounds on the internet, flames and a column of thick smoke can be seen billowing from upper-storey windows. Speaking with reporters, Gul said that the blaze had broken out during construction work in the first and second floors below ground, which housed a nightclub.

Taking to X, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya wrote, “An investigation has been opened into the fire in Gayrettepe.”

İstanbul Beşiktaş Gayrettepe’de meydana gelen yangınla ilgili olarak idari soruşturma başlatılmış, 2️⃣ Mülkiye Müfettişimiz görevlendirilmiştir.



Müfettişlerimiz olay yerine hareket etmiştir.



Konuyla ilgili gelişmeleri kamuoyuyla paylaşmaya devam edeceğiz. — Ali Yerlikaya (@AliYerlikaya) April 2, 2024

According to news channel NTV, five people have been arrested at the scene in connection with the fire including the nightclub manager and the manager of the renovations.

Gayrettepe’de meydana gelen yangında 8 vatandaşımızın hayatını kaybetmesinden ötürü çok üzgünüz. 6’sı ağır 15 yaralımız var. Hayatını kaybeden yurttaşlarımıza Allah’tan rahmet, yaralılarımıza acil şifalar diliyorum. https://t.co/VFhdAaqQoo — Ekrem İmamoğlu (@ekrem_imamoglu) April 2, 2024

Istanbul’s newly re-elected mayor Ekrem Imamoglu also rushed to the scene and offered his condolences to the relatives of the dead and injured. He said, “The fire is under control. Let’s hope there are no further victims.”