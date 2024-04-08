Monday, April 8, 2024
Ram abusing Sita, Sita saying he is ‘not man enough’: Action sought against IIT Bombay’s derogatory, vulgar play ‘Raahovan’

Lord Ram was also dubbed as a 'devil' as he was seen physically abusing Maa Sita in the play. The sequence between Goddess Sita, Lord Ram, and Laxman featured inappropriate language and gestures.

OpIndia Staff
Students at IIT Bombay insult, downplay Lord Ram, Goddess Sita during its 'Raahovan' play, strict action sought
Image- Obtained by OpIndia
4

A group of students studying at IIT Bombay campus in Maharashtra’s Mumbai attempted to insult Lord Rama and Goddess Sita under the guise of ‘freedom of expression and creativity’. The incident is said to have happened during the Performing Arts Festival (PAF) conducted on March 31st at IIT Bombay’s Open Air Theatre (OAT). A group of students staged a play titled ‘Raahovan’ and made disrespectful remarks about Lord Rama and also about Hinduism.

As per the inputs obtained, the students scripted the play in a derogatory manner and displayed utter vulgarity through the acts and dialogues. Several videos of the play are making rounds on social media in which the vulgarity displayed in the play can be easily noticed.

The performance, allegedly ‘inspired’ by the Ramayana, depicted Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, and Lord Lakshman deploying vulgar conversation and acting. Furthermore, the play made derogatory insinuations to Hindu beliefs and faith.

Lord Ram was also dubbed as a ‘devil’ as he was seen physically abusing Maa Sita in the play. The sequence between Goddess Sita, Lord Ram, and Laxman featured inappropriate language and gestures.

In one of the viral videos, Goddess Sita was seen being demeaned by Lord Rama saying she had deliberately left the hut to go with Ravana and that the kingdom would not accept her after she was ‘used’ by Ravana. “You went to another tribe and lived with another man, that is why this kingdom will not accept you back,” the character playing Lord Rama could be seen saying to a girl depicting Goddess Sita.

On this Sita says, “Second man, I was a prisoner there?” On this ‘Ram’ alleges that ‘Sita’ crossed the limits of the clan and violated the line (Lakshman Rekha) to go with Ravana. ‘Ram’ is made to say, “You will not say anything, you will only listen to me.” Then ‘Sita’ says, “You had set out to become a man, you forgot to become a human being.” On this ‘Ram’ says, “Now will a woman explain to me what it means to be a man?” In one scene ‘Sita’ says, “It’s a different world out there. And it was good that Aghora (Ravan) took me there.”

The girl portraying Sita further says, “The women there get a good reputation. He told me that he would not touch me without my permission. In him I saw such a man which I had not seen in this tribe. You guys were celebrating and not killing the demon. You have not killed the real demon to date.”

Exclusive input: Hindu students at IIT Bombay demand action against those involved in the play

The dialogues and the vulgarity of the play attempt to insult Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. This incident has in turn hurt the religious sentiments of several Hindus who have condemned the incident. The video of the incident went viral over the internet on the 7th of April. However, as per the exclusive inputs obtained by OpIndia, some of the IIT Bombay students have raised their voices against the incident and demanded action against the students involved in the play.

“The portrayal of Hindu Bhagwaan in such a disrespectful manner is unacceptable and does not align with the values of our institution. It is essential to recognize the significance of Prabhu Shriram for India and Indian citizens. Allowing such performances inside the institute is deeply troubling,” some Hindu students studying at IIT Bombay said.

“It is the responsibility of everyone within the IIT Bombay community to uphold the dignity of our campus and safeguard it against any malign agendas or unhealthy narratives. Therefore, we, the students of IIT Bombay, strongly condemn this activity and demand strict action against all those involved in the production of this play,” they added.

No official statement from the institute has been obtained yet.

