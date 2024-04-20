Following direct instructions of Tarique Rahman, a convicted terrorist and acting chairman of Al Qaeda-connected ultra-Islamist Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), a so-called organization named “Global Bangladeshis’ Alliance for Human Rights (GBAHR)” has called for laying siege to the Indian High Commission in London on April 22 this year.

GBAHR is located at The Whitechapel Centre, 85 Myrdle Street, London E11HL, United Kingdom and has several “member organizations”, most of which are inclined towards ultra-Islamist bloc. It also has a Facebook page, which was opened on December 28, 2023.

While supporting the April 22 program of laying siege to the Indian High Commission in London, ISI asset and anti-Hindu propagandist, Pinaki Bhattacharya shared a poster on his Facebook page and wrote, “Spread it massively”.

Commenting on this post, SM Nadim Sawdagar wrote, “It should also be organized in Paris”. In response Pinaki Bhattacharya said, “It will be. Wait”. Another anti-Bharat and anti-Hindu disinformation peddler Abdur Rab Bhuttow shared the poster of the April 22 program and remarked , “We are going, you too also come”.

Surma News Group, a company that runs a Bangla daily named ‘Surma’ from London has joined this anti-Bharat notoriety as “media partner”. It also shared a poster on its Facebook page.

Meanwhile, pro-BNP YouTube channel named ‘Nagorik TV’, which operates from Canada and the United States organized a rally in Canada calling upon people to “boycott Indian products”. According to media report, owners of this YouTube channel, Tito Rahman alias Mustafizur Rahman Tito alias Tito and Nazmus Saqui are accused of being involved in numerous forms of criminal activities including extortion and blackmailing. Through this YouTube channel, the duo has been running vile propaganda against Bharat for years.

#IndiaOut notoriety in #Canada

An YT channel named '#NagorikTV, which is run by activists of #AlQaeda connected #BNP is running #AntiIndia propaganda in Canada. This YT channel's owners are wanted by #BangladeshPolice. pic.twitter.com/cCtRjA7jnN — Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury (@salah_shoaib) April 19, 2024

It is alleged that Tito Rahman alias Mustafizur Rahman Tito maintains regular contacts with members of the Khalistani terrorist group in Canada.

In Bangladesh, BNP and its ideological allies, including pro-Caliphate Hefazat-e-Islam are pushing-forward “India Out” notoriety through various methods. Their volunteers are deployed on busy roads in major cities for distributing leaflets of “India Out” campaign.

While Hefazat-e-Islam has mobilized madrassa teachers and students in chanting anti-Bharat slogans, it also has instructed madrassa teachers to hold special classes to brainwash minor students and turn them into Bharat and Hindu haters.

Notoriety of Islamists in Bangladesh!#Madrassa teachers and students in #Bangladesh changing anti-Hindu and anti-India slogans joining #IndiaOut notoriety which is funded by Paki #ISI and run by #AlQaeda connected #BNP and pro-Caliphate #HefazatEIslam. pic.twitter.com/5p0x0cXJYb — Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury (@salah_shoaib) April 19, 2024

Meanwhile, on April 12, 2024, an organized racket having extreme intimacy with Al Qaeda-connected ultra-Islamist Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and other Islamist forces, launched a well-orchestrated disinformation campaign targeting Bangladesh, Israel and Jews.

According to information, an individual named Zulkarnain Saer Sami, who is listed as “Jihadist-terrorist” by Terrorism Research & Analysis Consortium (TRAC), which is one of the most comprehensive compendiums of information and analysis of terrorist groups and activities in the world, in a post on his X account said:

During the Eid holidays, a time when most people in Bangladesh bond with their loved ones, an unprecedented and secretive event occurred. For the first time on record, two Boeing 747-400 BCF aircraft, capable of carrying up to 24,115 cubic feet or 108 gross metric tons of cargo, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka from Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The cargo aircraft’s, registered and operated by National Air Cargo Inc. USA, also known as National Airlines, landed in Dhaka on April 7, 1923 hours bearing flight no N8806 (NCR806) from Tel Aviv and departed from Dhaka at 2354 hours the same day.

The second flight, operated by the same company under flight number N8848 (NCR848), arrived directly from Tel Aviv to Dhaka at 1954 hours on April 11, and left Dhaka on April 12 at 0029 hours. Although both flights arrived directly from Tel Aviv to Dhaka, they made their next stop at Sharjah Airport in the United Arab Emirates after departing from Bangladesh…

During the Eid holidays, a time when most people in Bangladesh bond with their loved ones, an unprecedented and secretive event occurred. For the first time on record, two Boeing 747-400 BCF aircraft, capable of carrying up to 24,115 cubic feet or 108 gross metric tons of cargo,… pic.twitter.com/9zAbBwgv6d — Sami (@ZulkarnainSaer) April 12, 2024

Within several hours of Sami’s claim on X, Dhaka’s pro-Islamist and notoriously anti-Semite tabloid daily Manabzamin published the entire content as a report. Subsequently, Jamaat-e-Islami issued a statement saying, “Landing of Israeli aircraft is a threat to national security”. Al Qaeda-connected ultra-Islamist Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in a statement said, “Movement of Israeli aircraft in Dhaka is worrying”.

Pro-Caliphate ‘Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish’ (Bangladesh Caliphate Council) in a statement said “Israel is an illegal state. Bangladesh has no diplomatic relations with it. Bangladesh has not recognized Israel as a state since its birth due to Israeli brutality and occupation in Palestine. As such, Bangladesh should not have any direct contact with Israel. However, on the evening of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, two direct flights from Tel Aviv, the capital of Israel, landed in Dhaka and left Dhaka in the dark of night….”

Who is Zulkarnain Saer Sami?

After being deported from Hungary, Zulkarnain Saer Sami (alias Zulkarnain Saer, Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami, Tanvir Md. Sadat) landed in the United Kingdom and sought asylum. He has been funding and promoting pro-Hamas and anti-Israel and anti-Israel rallies in London and has turned into a potential threat to Britain’s national security.

In the recent past this jihadist terrorist threatened to behead a Hindu rights activist and professor Kushal Baran Chakraborty in Chittagong, Bangladesh and termed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a “terrorist group”, gave instigation against Hindus and branded RSS leaders as “top terrorists”.

This notorious jihadist terrorist has been plotting attacks on Israeli embassy as well as Jewish synagogues, homes and business establishments, while he also reportedly is plotting attacks on Jewish community members in Britain.

Europe’s leading and most-influential multi-media news channel EuroNews, through a report titled ‘Cryptocurrency, drugs, money laundering: a Hungarian thread in the funding of Hamas’ has further exposed dangerous activities of this jihadist-terrorist.

Indian news portal Hindu Post in an article titled “From Gaza to London, story of Qassem Sawalha and Zulkarnain Sami” has provided bone-chilling information on notorious activities of Zulkarnain Saer Sami, alias Zulkarnain Saer, alias Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat.

It may be further mentioned here that, Zulkarnain Saer, a self-proclaimed journalist claims to be working with Israeli newspaper Haaretz, Qatari broadcast network Al Jazeera and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP). Few months ago, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) issued a statement defending this anti-Semite, anti-India and anti-Hindu jihadist-terrorist. Sami has been threatening various individuals and extorting large amounts of cash by proclaiming himself as investigative journalist of OCCRP.

According to media reports, in Hungary Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami was running a couple of restaurants including an Indian restaurant named ‘Curry House’ located at District, VIII., 1. Horánszky Street – Budapest, Hungary, where under the garb of restaurant business, he was running illegal activities including drug trafficking, money-laundering and terrorist activities.

Zulkarnain Saer on his social media platforms falsely claims to be a former cadet of the Bangladesh Military Academy (BMA) while he also claims to be a researcher at Organized Crime and Corruption Project Reporting (OCCRP)’ reporter of Israeli newspaper Haaretz and research analyst at Al Jazeera. What this jihadist-terrorist does not say is – he was expelled from BMA on charges of drug addiction.

According to media reports, Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat was bearing Bangladeshi passport number EG0092902 (date of issue May 22, 2020). His birth ID number is 19830007842012539. He also possesses 3 more Bangladeshi passports number B1765649, BJ050260, AC5075647. His driving license number is DK-0014714L00009. His Hungarian ID card number is 000529284. His second wife’s name is Aditia Firoza Khan, Passport number BJ0520244.

Despite the fact that the father’s name of Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat is Mohammed Abdul Baset Khan., in his passports Sami has on-purpose changed his father’s name to “Colonel Wasit Khan” with the ulterior motive of dodging law enforcing agencies from getting hold of his criminal records.

Prior to fleeing Bangladesh for Hungary, Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat was arrested on July 21, 2006 in Bangladesh on charges of cheating local businessmen under false identity of an officer of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB). A criminal case number 43, dated 21.07.2006 was lodged against him under sections 140, 170, 171, 419, 465, 467, 469 and 472 of the Bangladesh Penal Code.

On May 20, 2022, Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat established a company named ‘SAMS INC LTD’ in the United Kingdom. Company number 13411356. The proposed registered office address of this company is: Kemp House, 160 City Road, London, United Kingdom EC1V 2NX. Main reason behind establishment of ‘SAMS INC LTD’ is to shift his illegal activities, such as drug trafficking, money-laundering and maintaining connections with various terrorist outfits.

Hungarian media reports claim, Zulkarnain Sami operated several restaurants in Budapest, including VIII. district Curry House Indian restaurant. According to newspaper reports, the man was engaged in illegal activities under the guise of operating restaurants. His restaurants in the Hungarian capital are said to be a meeting point for people connected to illegal activities (money laundering, drug trafficking).

Sitting in Britain, this notorious jihadist-terrorist has also been maintaining connections with “Khalistani” terrorists as well as operatives of Pakistani spy agency Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI), while running vile propaganda against Bharat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJ)P), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Hindus on social media platforms. Last year, in only one month, he published 24 posts against Bharat and Hindus.

On February 4, 2024 in a post sharing a report of AL Jazeera Zulkarnain Saer wrote: “The Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi is one of several Muslim places of worship that right-wing Hindu groups, backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have sought for decades to reclaim. Varanasiis Modi’s parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, also governed by the BJP”.