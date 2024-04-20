The agitation in Gujarat that started against a statement by BJP leader Parshottam Rupala has now reached death threats. Pragyaba, one of the women leaders of the Kshatriya community, made controversial comments about the union minister who hails from Gujarat. Pragyaba stated during an interview with a YouTube channel that even if he were to win, he would not remain alive.

The Kshatriya community is demanding that the BJP revoke the ticket given to Parshottam Rupala for the Lok Sabha elections for the Rajkot constituency.

She was talking to the YouTube channel “Jamawat.” A video of their conversation was uploaded on the channel’s Facebook page on 20th April. She claimed that Parshottam Rupala’s murder could also be arranged and even if he manages to win, he will not be alive for long. She claimed, “We will not be defeated. Many have fought against us in the past too, and we have always emerged victorious. This is just one Rupala. Many people have told me, ‘You just give the order, and we will see him’.”

Pragyaba further said, “If Rupala wants to stay alive, he needs to decide whether to withdraw his candidacy, continue in politics, or not. If Rupala wins, he won’t live long.” This conversation occurred after a meeting of the Rajput coordination committee in Ahmedabad on 19th April. According to Jamawat’s report, Pragyaba left the meeting early. It’s important to note that the coordination committee had given an ultimatum till 19th April and held a meeting to plan the future course of action. The committee decided to protest on all twenty-six Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat against Bharatiya Janata Party candidates.

“I left half because I didn’t like it. I walked out as it didn’t feel right to sit inside and rot my brain. I don’t like brainstorming without a purpose. Do whatever you want. I believe we’ll get rid of Rupala if it needs to be,” she conveyed after leaving the meeting. She then reiterated her threat and warned, “If Rupala wins then he will be in front of the Rajputs and won’t survive for long.”

Rajya Sabha MP Parshottam Rupala ignited a row on 22nd March after he claimed that the erstwhile “maharajas” had both broken bread with and married off their daughters to the British, at a Dalit event inciting the fury of the Rajputs, who are the descendants of Saurashtra’s former royal or princely families, as well as other Kshatriya organisations.

Rupala had said, “Even kings and royals bowed down to the British, started family bonds with them, broke bread with them, and even married their daughters to them. But our Rukhi Samaj (a Dalit community) neither changed their religion nor established such ties though they were persecuted the most.”

After the massive backlash against him over these comments, he apologised for his remarks with folded hands on 29th March at a gathering of Rajput community leaders in Gondal town of Rajkot. He later stated, “I had already apologised, saying ‘I never meant what I said.’ It is a matter of great regret for me that such words came out of my mouth.”

However, the protests against him has not stopped, with a specific demand of BJP cancelling his candidature for the general elections, and now the protests have worsened to death threat against him.