The 23-year-old Hindu woman who was assaulted, raped and tortured by 24-year-old Ayan Pathan in Guna, Madhya Pradesh has lost sight in one eye while the second one now has low vision because he threw chillies in her eyes. Police have also recovered a belt and Fevikwik glue tube from the room. She was taken to the hospital and her mother has stated that the accused should be held accountable for every single injury.

The victim was in a relationship with him and he was pressuring her to sign the house over to him. He had brutally tormented her and rubbed chillis to her wounds after assaulting her with a belt. The pepper in her eyes had caused her immense suffering and she has been referred to Gwalior for further treatment from Guna District Hospital. The police have also recorded her statements in court under section 164.

While talking to the media, the girl revealed that the perpetrator had severely beaten her three to four days ago and regularly thrashed her. He struck her in the eye with the handle of a broom and hit the same spot with a stone. She disclosed that he repeatedly molested her for at least one month. The girl moved in with Ayan Pathan after rebelling against her family. He was forcing her to get married to him. Simultaneously, he pushed her to register the house in his. and started abusing her after she refused. Furthermore, he put Fevikwik in her mouth when she screamed.

She is not even able to eat or drink properly in the hospital. There is currently a 10% possibility of restoring eyesight, according to doctor. Her mother is also present there who expressed that the culprit should account for each wound. She demanded the death penalty for him. The administration has also begun taking action against the offender and pasted a notice to remove encroachment on his residence. The family members have been given a grace period of 12 hours. The illegal area of the property will be subjected to bulldozer action.

Illegal construction demolished

In the meanwhile, an illegal construction by accuse Ayan Pathan has been demolished by the administration. The illegally built house in Guna was demolished by officials on Sunday. Officials found that Ayan’s house was built on government land using forged documents, after which it was bulldozed.

Bulldozer action at accused Ayan Pathan’s illegal construction as he had harassed a women in MP



Good work by MP CM Mohan Yadav

Visuals show the brick and concrete house being demolished by a JCB machine.

Ayan Pathan was apprehended on the 17th of April night as he was providing alcohol without authorization. Sections 376 (rape), 294 (obscene language), 323 (voluntarily causing pain) and the Excise Act have been invoked against him. Madhya Pradesh Police mentioned that after conducting an investigation, they might bring additional charges in the case.