Bricks pelted on cars, windshield broken, officials gheraoed: NIA team comes under attack from supporters of TMC leader in West Bengal

In a video of the incident that was widely shared on social media, locals were purportedly seen gathering around a vehicle, trying to stop the NIA team from taking the suspect along with them.

OpIndia Staff
NIA team attacked in West Bengal, images via X handles of ANI and Shubham
20

In a rerun of the attack on a raiding team of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) at Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas district, some officers of the elite National Investigation Agency (NIA) were attacked by supporters of a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader on Saturday (6th April).

The incident took place in Bhupatinagar in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. As per reports, the NIA team had visited the residence of a local TMC leader to investigate in connection with a 2022 blast case.

However, the officials soon came under attack from the supporters of the accused politician, who threw bricks and stones and damaged the windshield of vehicles.

An NIA officer sustained injuries during the unprovoked attack. The central investigation agency had reportedly arrested two people in connection to the 2022 blast case. It has now filed a complaint with the local police over the attack by supporters of the local TMC leader.

In a video of the incident that was widely shared on social media, locals were purportedly seen gathering around a vehicle, trying to stop the NIA team from taking the suspect along with them. The villagers also pelted the vehicle with stones, sources added.

The case pertains to an explosion that took place in Bhupatinagar on 3rd December 2022 and killed 3 people in the process. The deceased included the local booth President of TMC, Rajkumar Manna, his brother Debkumar Manna, and a man named Biswajit Gayen.

As was widely reported earlier, a team of ED officers were surrounded, heckled and attacked by protesters in Sandeshkhali while raiding the residence of expelled and jailed TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjahan and another ruling party leader in connection with an alleged food scam.

(With inputs from ANI)

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

