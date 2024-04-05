Friday, April 5, 2024
“Saugandh mujhe iss mitti ki..”: Hours after the Guardian report, PM Modi says in a rally, “Even our enemies know this is new India, ye ghar main ghus ke maarta hai”

"Aaj dushman ko bhi pata hai yeh Modi hai, yeh naya Bharat hai, yeh naya Bharat ghar mein ghus kar maarta hai (Today even the enemy knows that this is Modi, this is New India, this New India breaks in and attacks)," the PM said.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi addressed an election rally in Churu (image source: Narendra Modi/YT)
2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 5th April, addressed a rally in Rajasthan’s Churu. He said that the country has witnessed a change in the last ten years of his government.

The Prime Minister recalled his visit to Churu on 26th February 2019, the same day when India conducted the Balakote air strikes. “We had taught a lesson to terrorists,” he said.

“The words that I had said on the land of Churu that day, I want to reiterate those sentiments today on the land of the braves. I had said here ‘Saugandh mujhe iss mitti ki, main desh nahin mitne dunga, main desh nahin rukne dunga, main desh nahin khukne dunga, mera vachan hai Bharat Maa ko, tera sheesh nahin jhukne dunga’,” PM Modi said amid rousing applauds and sloganeering by the crowd.

The Prime Minister recalled the insult by Congress to the nation and the Indian forces. “The people of this arrogant alliance were demanding proof of bravery from our Army,” he said adding that insulting the forces and dividing the nation is the characteristic of the Congress party.

He further said, “Aaj dushman ko bhi pata hai yeh Modi hai, yeh naya Bharat hai, yeh naya Bharat ghar mein ghus kar maarta hai (Today even the enemy knows that this is Modi, this is New India, this New India breaks in and attacks).”

PM Modi’s statement comes just hours after British newspaper The Guardian published a contentious article on Thursday (4th April) titled ‘Indian government ordered killings in Pakistan, intelligence officials claim.’

It relied heavily on anonymous sources, particularly from the Pakistani intelligence, to demonise PM Modi as a facilitator of ‘extra-territorial killings.’ In doing so, The Guardian ended up acknowledging him as a defender of India’s security interests from external threats.

The article has been authored by anti-India propagandist Hannah Ellis-Petersen, Aakash Hassan and Pakistani ‘journalist’ Shah Meer Baloch. At the very onset, it described Pakistani terrorists as ‘individuals’ who were supposedly assassinated by the Indian government.

prime minister narendra modi, churu, balakote air strike, guardian
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

