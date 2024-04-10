Wednesday, April 10, 2024
‘DMK and Congress deceived not only fishermen but also the entire nation’: PM Narendra Modi raises Katchatheevu island issue in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore

PM Modi said, "Congress and DMK have kept the people of Tamil Nadu in the dark. They callously gave away the Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka and meted injustice to our fishermen.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi at Vellore
PM Modi at Vellore. Image Source: X handle of BJP


On Wednesday (10th April), Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an election rally at Vellore in Tamil Nadu. In his address, he unleashed a fierce attack on the opposition parties Congress and DMK. He mentioned how Congress callously gave away the Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka and meted injustice to fishermen. He also criticised the two parties for their dynastic politics.

Sharing the video of the speech on his X handle, the PM wrote, “Family-run Congress and DMK can never fulfill aspirations of Tamil Nadu’s youth. People are supportive of the NDA’s positive work.”

PM Modi said in his speech, “There are three main criteria to ‘succeed’ in DMK: 1). Family politics 2). Corruption 3). Anti-Tamil culture. For Tamil Nadu, it’s time to lead the journey of building a developed India. But DMK doesn’t want Tamil Nadu to open up, to move ahead, and to embrace development and prosperity. The entire DMK has become a ‘family company’. It is due to family politics of the DMK that the youth of Tamil Nadu is not getting any chance to prosper.”

Criticising the DMK government in the state over the corruption allegations, PM Narendra Modi said, “The DMK party has ‘earned’ the ‘first copyright’ on corruption. It has been badly looting the state of Tamil Nadu. It has been revealed that sand smugglers have caused a loss of Rs. 4,600 crore to Tamil Nadu in just 2 years. You can imagine, how big a ‘game of loot’ is going on here.”

PM Modi reiterated the issue of the Katchatheevu island ceded by the Congress government to Sri Lanka. He said, “Congress and DMK have kept the people of Tamil Nadu in the dark. They callously gave away the Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka and meted injustice to our fishermen. The NDA government has been continuously getting our fishermen released and getting them back home. DMK and Congress deceived not only fishermen but also the entire nation.”

Reflecting on the support garnered by the BJP in the southern state, he said, “Those sitting in Delhi don’t know that the land of Tamil Nadu is going to create a new history. The BJP is getting immense public support in Tamil Nadu. Today, the entire state is saying, ‘Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar’.”

Voting for all the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu will take place on 19th April. This will be the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and 102 constituencies across 21 states will vote in this phase.

