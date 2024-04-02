On Tuesday (2nd April), Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of Uttarakhand to wipe out Congress from the country. He made the remarks during a public meeting at Rudrapur city in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand.

At about 32:59 minutes into the programme, PM Modi stated, “The royal prince of Congress has claimed that the country will burn if the people of India vote for BJP for the 3rd time.”

“People who have been in power for 60 years in the country are talking about setting the country on fire after having remained without power for just a period of 10 years,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi then asked the voters to wipe out Congress from this nation.

“Can you accept this threat to set the country on fire? Will you let this country burn? Is it right to use such a language? Is this language acceptable in a democratic country?” he asked.

“Will you punish such people? Sure? Chun Chun ke saaf kardo (Wipe them out individually). Do not let them fight in the battleground this time,” PM Modi urged.

With the Lok Sabha elections just around the corner, the BJP led by Narendra Modi has upped its ante against the Opposition Congress.