Tuesday, April 2, 2024
HomeNews Reports'Chun chun kar saaf kardo': PM Modi urges people to wipe out Congress from...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Chun chun kar saaf kardo’: PM Modi urges people to wipe out Congress from the country

"People who have been in power for 60 years in the country are talking about setting the country on fire after having remained without power for just a period of 10 years," PM Modi said.

OpIndia Staff
‘Chun chun kar saaf kardo’: PM Modi urges people to wipe out Congress from the country
PM Narendra Modi (left), Rahul Gandhi (right ), images via India Today and PTI
10

On Tuesday (2nd April), Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of Uttarakhand to wipe out Congress from the country. He made the remarks during a public meeting at Rudrapur city in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand.

At about 32:59 minutes into the programme, PM Modi stated, “The royal prince of Congress has claimed that the country will burn if the people of India vote for BJP for the 3rd time.”

“People who have been in power for 60 years in the country are talking about setting the country on fire after having remained without power for just a period of 10 years,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi then asked the voters to wipe out Congress from this nation.

“Can you accept this threat to set the country on fire? Will you let this country burn? Is it right to use such a language? Is this language acceptable in a democratic country?” he asked.

“Will you punish such people? Sure? Chun Chun ke saaf kardo (Wipe them out individually). Do not let them fight in the battleground this time,” PM Modi urged.

With the Lok Sabha elections just around the corner, the BJP led by Narendra Modi has upped its ante against the Opposition Congress.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termscongress, bjp, elections, narendra modi, rahul gandhi
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Rifts wide open in I.N.D.I. Alliance: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams Rahul Gandhi for fighting against ‘ally’ in Wayanad, blames Congress for Kejriwal’s arrest

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala bankrupt: Supreme Court blames Kerala for its financial woes, rejects demand for additional borrowing. Details

OpIndia Staff -

‘Hindus faint if you throw meat in their temple’: 3 Muslim kids detained after throwing meat chunks at temple in Rajasthan, released on court...

OpIndia Staff -

Last Muslim MP elected from Karnataka was 20 years ago: How Congress, who talks about Muslim rights, has hardly fielded Muslim candidates in elections

Jhankar Mohta -

Bihar: Revenue officer forced to marry in Begusarai, his father accuses police of facilitating ‘Pakadua vivah’, police denies claims

OpIndia Staff -

6 incidents of Illegal Bangladeshis being arrested in the last 10 days: Smuggling, fake visa, illegal stay, and more

OpIndia Staff -

‘Increased collective anxiety among Hindu Americans’: 5 Indian-origin US lawmakers write to Justice Department over attacks on Hindu Mandirs

OpIndia Staff -

Top IRGC commander in Syria allegedly killed in airstrike on Iranian consulate in Damascus, Iran vows revenge against Israel

OpIndia Staff -

‘We are soldiers of Kejriwal’: Atishi continues to protect her boss despite him throwing her under the bus, says ED will arrest her and...

OpIndia Staff -

Medical treatment, job, and Rs 50,000 in cash: Kanpur Police arrest pastor Williams and Deepak Morris for luring 110 Dalits to convert to Christianity

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com