Politics has intensified in Kerala’s cultural capital, Thrissur after Police excesses marred the popular temple festival, Thrissur Pooram. The development triggered sharp political reactions in the state as the opposition parties BJP and UDF slammed the LDF government for dampening the festivities, putting unwanted restrictions on Pooram and Police excesses. BJP stressed that there was a conspiracy to ‘destroy the festival’.

Notably, Thrissur marked the famous Thrissur Pooram festivities that began on the 20th of April this year. As part of the festivities, devotees and onlookers had gathered in large numbers near the temple to celebrate the festival with music, procession, fair, and its famous fireworks. The festivities also involve friendly rivalry and competition between different temples.

However, police interference and excessive restrictions reportedly caused chaos during the early morning rituals on Saturday. This led to a delay in the fireworks, the main attraction of the festival, by over four hours, which finally commenced at 7 AM, ultimately dulling the excitement surrounding the fireworks. According to reports, police are accused of restricting devotees’ entry, obstructing parasols (LED-lit canopies of Lord Ram and others), manhandling devotees, and imposing severe restrictions on the festivities.

It was alleged that City Police Commissioner Ankit Asokan was directly in front of the festivalgoers. He allegedly blocked the entry of parasols and shouted at the devotees when they were coming to the Math. The parasols of the elephants were brought to the temple for ritualistic change, but the police commissioner didn’t let them to be carried inside the premises. However, later they were allowed inside after protests by the devotees. It is also alleged that the devotees were manhandled and pushed aside by lathis. Reportedly, an altercation also broke out between the police and Devaswom officials inside the temple.

According to a report in The Hindu, the row erupted after the police stopped people from entering the Thekkinkadu maidan by using barricades during the Madathil Varavu procession (night Pooram) around 11 p.m. Subsequently, minor clashes took place between the police and the people.

The ugly scenes forced the Thiruvambadi Devaswom to call off the Pooram in protest against police restrictions and it switched off the lights at its ‘Poora Panthal’ at Naikanal and Naduvilal junction. Incidentally, this undesirable incident happened for the first time in the glorious history of this popular festival.

Political slugfest, CM assures ‘serious probe’

Following the row, the Bharatiya Janata Party came down heavily against the Kerala government stressing that there was a conspiracy behind the unwanted restrictions in the conduct of the Pooram to destroy the festival.

BJP state vice-president B Gopalakrishnan said that there was a hidden agenda to sabotage the Pooram.

He said, “There is a conspiracy behind the police dominance in the festival ground and in the lathi charge that happened at night. Every year during Thrissur Pooram, there will be issues regarding either elephants or fireworks displays. All such attempts are to destroy the festival.”

He added, “The latest incident is also a part of such deliberate attempts. When such crisis happened amid Pooram, neither the Devaswom Minister nor Revenue Minister was there to sort it out.”

The BJP leader pointed out that neither MLA nor MP of Thrissur stood with the Thiruvambady devaswom when they faced the issue.

Meanwhile, on Sunday (21st April), Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said a serious probe would be held to probe the complaints raised by temple management and members of the public who attended the recently held Thrissur Pooram.

While addressing the press, Vijayan argued that the government machinery had limitations for interfering during election time, but promised an inquiry by the DGP.

He said, “It should be seriously probed what had happened on the Pooram day. A complaint sent by the Devaswom authorities is there…The Director General of Police has been directed to carry out a probe into the incidents and submit a report.”

It is pertinent to note that after the temple officials had stopped the ceremonies, the BJP candidate from Thrissur Suresh Gopi along with leaders of some other parties rushed to Thiruvambady Devaswom’s office. Gopi and others held discussions with the committee members after which the Revenue Minister K Rajan and District Collector V R Krishna Teja also intervened. They urged the Devaswom to complete the ceremonies and carry out the fireworks.

Later, fireworks display was carried out around 6.45 am. Nonetheless, LED-adorned canopies in honour of Lord Ram were a major attraction this year. Click here, to read more about the festival, history, and major attraction in this year’s Thrissur Pooram.

Thiruvambady Devaswom president Sundar Menon said the police used barricades wherever possible and restricted easy movement of the people, dampening the spirit of Thrissur Pooram.