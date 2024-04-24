The war of words between I.N.D.I. Alliance partners CPI(M) and Congress is not going to end anytime soon. On Tuesday (23rd April), Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan claimed that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi goes missing when important things happen in the country. CM Vijayan added that Rahul Gandhi is never in the country during crucial discussions.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Pinarayi Vijayan said: “Where is Rahul Gandhi when important things happen? When extremely crucial times come up in our country Rahul Gandhi is never here. We have discussed how Rahul Gandhi is never in India during crucial times…”

Notably, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had said on Tuesday that Rahul Gandhi was unwell and will resume electioneering from Wednesday (24th April).

Rahul Gandhi’s DNA should be tested: says PV Anvar

Other than CM Vijayan, left-backed independent MLA PV Anvar took a dig at Rahul Gandhi saying that the Congress leader has no right to use the Gandhi surname and that his DNA should be tested.

Speaking at a CPI(M) election rally at Edathanattukara in Malappuram on Monday, Anvar said: “Rahul has no right to use the Gandhi name. He has stooped to the level of a fourth-class citizen. Was he born into the Nehru family? I have doubts…his DNA should be examined.”

LDF MLA's 'DNA Remark' on Rahul Gandhi Sparks Row | Watch#TNShorts pic.twitter.com/ivmMUzIQ3W — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 23, 2024

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s recent remark that two chief ministers are in jail but CM Vijayan is not, and that BJP is soft in criticising the Left government in Kerala, Vijayan said on Tuesday: “When Rahul speaks, he should be careful and should understand that he would get a fitting reply. Rahul is not someone who has protection from criticism. During friendly conversations, Congress leaders say that Rahul has changed. I thought, as a person who had walked across the country, Rahul would have acquired knowledge. (But) what he recently said in Kerala was unbecoming of a political leader… He should not take an approach that helps BJP…”

This came after Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally in Kottayam last week said: “Every single day they attacked me but why did the BJP not attack CM Vijayan? Two CMs are in jail but not Pinarayi Vijayan. Another interesting thing is that when I came to Kerala I attacked the BJP, but the CM of Kerala spent 24 hours attacking me. That is what he is doing all the time. For some reason, BJP is not attacking Kerala CM.”

As reported earlier, Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that the Left parties do not need validation from Congress for their opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s misguided policies. He was reacting to the Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi’s allegation that he is soft on PM Modi possibly to save himself from the investigations of the Central agencies into the various allegations against his government.

While the CPI and the Congress are partners in the opposition INDIA bloc, the two parties are fierce contenders in Kerala with both parties pitting their strongest candidates against each other.

CPM is miffed at Rahul Gandhi for contesting from Wayanad

Raising questions over the INDI Alliance partner Congress party’s decision to field Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, CM Vijayan said recently that everyone was questioning Rahul Gandhi’s decision to visit to Kerala rather than confront the BJP-led Centre.



“What is the meaning of this?” Rahul Gandhi is the main leader of the INDI alliance, and he is fighting against the Left Democratic Front, which is also a member of the alliance,” he stated.

“Who is Rahul Gandhi fighting in Kerala? Can we say he is contesting against (BJP candidate) K Surendran in Kerala? Can we say he came to Kerala to fight against the BJP? He is coming here to contest against the LDF,” CM Vijayan added.

“Rahul Gandhi is coming to Kerala and contesting against Annie Raja. She [Annie Raja] is a national leader of the CPI. She was called anti-national during the Manipur violence for strongly calling out the BJP government’s wrongdoing. It was her fact-finding system that brought to light the cruelty of the Christian population. What was the role of Rahul Gandhi in that? Can he say anything on that?” Vijayan said.