It has been the norm for Islamic terrorists and Jihadis to assume and use Hindu names while carrying out terror attacks in India while targeting innocent individuals for their extremist cause. This was seen even in the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack, and again during the Mangaluru blast case. The same seems to have taken place in the recent ‘Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case‘ in the city of Bengaluru, Karnataka.

It has come to the fore that one of the two primary accused Islamists involved in the case, identified as Abdul Mateen Ahmed Taahaa, 30 used Hindu identity to conceal his original identity before executing the attack. The NIA recently, on 29th March, released the faces of the accused who are absconding at present and stated that whoever would help in arresting the duo would be rewarded with Rs 10 lakh.

Meanwhile, the NIA also revealed that the primary accused person, Abdul Matheen Taahaa identified himself as a Hindu and introduced himself either as Vignesh or Sumit. However, the other accused Mussavir Hussain used a fake driving license in the name of Mohammed Juned Sayed.

Abdul Mateen Ahmed Taahaa, 30, and Mussavir Hussain Shazib, 30 (The Hindu)

According to NIA, both individuals chose to stay in men’s/boys hostels, paid guest lodgings, sharing accommodations, or low-cost hotels and lodges.

The two have reportedly been on the run since 2020 when they were identified as suspects in the Al Hind Module case, which was allegedly inspired by the Islamic State (IS) and intended to create an IS province by starting an insurgency in the forests of South India. However, the two have allegedly managed to elude the authorities.

Notably, Muzammil Shareef, the only person who has been detained in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, has been placed in seven-day custody by the NIA. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said he “extended logistic support to the other two identified accused in the case.”



Muzammil Shareef is from Kalasa, Chikkamagaluru district, and his family lives in Dubai Nagar, Chikkamagaluru town. Shareef has been working in Bengaluru for 16 years, most recently at a chicken business in Basaveshwara Nagar. He is suspected of providing refuge to alleged bomber Mussavir Hussain Shazib in Bengaluru, assisting him in fleeing the city, and procuring certain raw materials for the Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

Accused Shariq involved in Mangaluru blast case identified himself as ‘Premraj’

The same modus operandi of assuming Hindu names was seen in the Mangaluru blast case that took place in the year 2022. As per the reports, the accused, identified as Shariq, who executed a low-intensity IED blast in an auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru City in November 2022, used a fake identity to portray himself as a Hindu. He used a stolen Aadhaar Card of a Hindu person and identified himself as Premraj, a resident of Hubballi, Karnataka.

Mangaluru blast case accused Shariq

The police then began an investigation into the case and reached the address mentioned on the Aadhaar Card. It was discovered later that Premraj had lost his Aadhaar card twice since 2020, but he never bothered to complain. The same identity card was then used by Shariq to get a small room on rent in Metagalli PS limits, Mysore. The property owner was then questioned and the place that was rented to the terrorist was investigated to recover materials used to prepare IEDs.

Ajmal Kasab was given fake ID card in the name of Samir Chaudhari

In the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack case, it had come to the fore that the terrorists involved in the terror attack were given fake Hindu identity cards to make the entire incident look like a ‘Hindu terror attack’. Pakistani terrorist Mohammed Ajmal Kasab was given the identity of ‘Samir Chaudhari’, a resident of Bengaluru with a kalawa tied around his wrist to portray the attack as a case of ‘Hindu terror’.

In his book, ‘Let Me Say It Now’, retired IPS officer Rakesh Maria, who as Mumbai Crime Branch-CID chief investigated the 26/11 terror attacks, exposed that the terrorists were provided with fake Hindu identities by secret agent David Coleman Headley, a Pakistani-American. “However, their plan did not succeed and the police nabbed Kasab, who hailed from Faridkot in Pakistan,” Maria stated in his book.

Kasab was given ID card of ‘Samir Chaudhari’

Congress soon came up with the ‘Hindu Terror’ theory shortly after 26/11

In 2010, shortly after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, along with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and others, launched a book that claimed that the Mumbai terror attacks were an RSS conspiracy. While the world was holding Pakistan responsible for 26/11, then Congress general secretary Digvijaya Singh released the book “26/11 RSS Ki Saazish?” (26/11 – RSS Conspiracy?). The book was authored by Aziz Burney, Editor-in-Chief of the Urdu Sahara newspaper.

Further, Singh had alleged that Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare had called him two hours before the 26/11 attack in Mumbai to say that he was facing constant threats from those opposed to the ATS probe into the 2008 Malegaon blast in which Hindus were accused. Thus, Singh exonerated Pakistan and decided to push the blame for the 26/11 attack on RSS and Hindus.

The theory of ‘Hindu terror’ will never be swallowed

The Islamist terrorists and Jihadis are involved in anti-Hindu and anti-India activities, they deliberately target Hindu events and processions, attack Hindu individuals, target Hindu women, to create so-called Islamist supremacy in the country.

Recently, when India outlawed the Islamist terrorist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI), several of their hideouts were raided to recover incriminating anti-India documents, weapons, IED raw materials, etc. Some video files and pen drives were also recovered in which the Muslims of the country were being influenced to deliberately target Hindus, especially women.

The Islamists have never left a chance to defame and malign the Hindu community and Hindu organisations that work for the development of the country. Eventually, these are extensively supported by the ‘left-liberals’ who push their anti-India thought process. Several leftists like Arundhati Roy, Congress party leaders could be even seen siding with jihadis like Yasin Malik who made life horrible for Kashmiri Pandits in the valley.

The intention of all these has always been to belittle Hindus and target the community or frame it as an accused for every crime. However, the community has always come clean, given its truth, intention, and devotion to ‘Bhartiyatva’. The Hindus have time and again fought the anti-India, anti-Hindu thoughts, and the ‘left-liberal’ ideologies that tend to ruin the society and will continue to expose the Islamist jihadis and terrorists while on the way to form ‘Hindu Rashtra’, a country safe for Hindus.

Moreover, with the Indian people now favouring the Narendra Modi government, it is clear that the bulk of the country’s population will not swallow the thesis of ‘Hindu Terror’ anytime soon.