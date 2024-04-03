As the Modi government marks a decade in power amidst ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the ruling BJP is campaigning on its track record, particularly highlighting infrastructure development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. PM Modi has consistently emphasised the transformation in various aspects of infrastructure, including roads, railways, airports, and metro systems. Even opposition parties acknowledge the significant strides made in the country’s infrastructure sector over the past decade under the Modi government.

Since assuming office, the Modi government has consistently boosted spending on the country’s infrastructure sector. In the 2024-25 budget, capital expenditure has surged by 2000% compared to 2013-14, while the length of national highways has seen a 60% increase. Moreover, the nation’s railway network has transitioned from diesel to electricity, and new airports have been constructed to enhance air connectivity and accessibility to remote regions.

Roads serve as the lifelines of any nation, facilitating development and progress. They are crucial for the movement of approximately 87% of the population and transport around 60% of the country’s goods. When the Modi government assumed power, the total length of national highways in the country stood at 91,287 km. From 2014 to 2024, this length has expanded to 1.46 lakh kilometres, marking a significant 60% increase in the country’s highway network over the past decade.

According to Anurag Jain, Secretary of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the last decade has witnessed the construction of 95,000 km of National Highways across the country. Comparing the data to 2014, this translates to an average daily construction of over 28.3 km of highways, marking a substantial 143% increase. Additionally, the expenditure allocated for national highway construction has seen a nearly tenfold rise. In 2014, the Ministry of Road Transport’s budget was approximately ₹25,000 crore, which has surged to ₹2.78 lakh crore in the 2024-25 budget.

In addition to the National Highways, the construction of expressways is progressing rapidly across the country. In 2014, the total length of expressways stood at approximately 1000 km. Presently, this figure has surged to over 5500 kilometres, indicating a remarkable increase of nearly 500%. Notably, work on the construction of the nation’s longest expressway, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, is currently underway, with certain sections already open to the public. Several other expressway projects are also in progress and are expected to be completed soon.

Development of Railways Infrastructure by the Modi Government

In addition to significant developments in the highway sector, the railway network has undergone substantial transformations over the past decade. Modernisation efforts in the Railways continue, with the Modi government allocating substantial funds towards this endeavour. The Railway Budget has witnessed a significant increase, enabling the introduction of trains such as Tejas, Vande Bharat, and Gatimaan Express across the country. Notably, the Modi government’s most noteworthy achievement in the railway sector is the electrification of 94% of the network. In 2014, when the Modi government assumed power, only 21,801 km of the country’s railway network was electrified.

Currently, over 61,000 km of the country’s railway network has been electrified. Under the UPA government, the daily electrification rate was 1.42 kilometres, whereas, under the Modi government, it has surged to 14 kilometres per day. The Modi administration has allocated ₹43,346 crore towards electrification efforts. Moreover, significant progress has been made not only in electrification but also in laying new railway lines, with a total of 25,871 km of new lines established during the Modi government’s tenure.

A substantial amount of funding has been allocated to the Railways during the Modi government’s tenure. In 2014, the Railways received a budget of approximately ₹29,000 crore. By 2024-25, this budget has surged almost eightfold to ₹2.90 lakh crore. In addition to investments in new lines and electrification projects, the Modi government is also focused on station redevelopment initiatives. Recently, Prime Minister Modi sanctioned the development of over 550 stations across the country as Amrit Bharat stations.

The Modi Government doubled the number of airports

Under the leadership of the Modi government, significant advancements have been made in the aviation sector alongside efforts to alleviate congestion in rail and road traffic. In 2014, the country had 74 airports, a number that has since surged to 149. Notably, Ayodhya boasts the newest addition to this network. The Modi administration has sanctioned the redevelopment of a total of 21 airports, with many already operational. Furthermore, initiatives are underway to alleviate the burden on Delhi’s airport by constructing a new facility in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, and another airport is in progress in Mumbai.

The Modi government’s UDAN scheme has significantly boosted air traffic, with over 545 air routes operationalized to date. This initiative has facilitated more than 2.60 lakh flights and benefitted over 1.35 crore air passengers. The government has allocated over ₹3300 crore towards the implementation of this scheme thus far.

Development in the Metro networks

In addition to railways, roads, and aviation, the Modi government has spearheaded a significant expansion of the metro network to enhance intra-city transportation. Before the Modi government’s tenure, metro services were limited to just a handful of cities such as Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Gurgaon. However, as of December 2023, metro services are now operational in 17 cities across the country. The latest addition to this network is the metro service in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Furthermore, the completion of the RRTS corridor linking Delhi to Meerut is also imminent, further enhancing connectivity in the region.

Currently, metro construction or expansion projects are underway in 19 cities across the country. This includes cities like Patna in Bihar, as well as Bhopal and Indore in Madhya Pradesh. The central government has allocated approximately ₹1 lakh crore in funds for these metro projects.

Developing infrastructure projects in the country requires substantial financial investment. Under the leadership of the Modi government, there has been a consistent increase in spending on infrastructure. Capital expenditure, in particular, has witnessed significant growth. In 2014, the country’s capital expenditure stood at approximately ₹1.9 lakh crore, which surged to ₹11 lakh crore in 2024-25. This represents a remarkable increase of nearly 500% during this period.