‘Recovered items might have been brought in by the CBI’: Mamata Banerjee casts aspersions on arms seizure in Sandeshkhali

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee highlighted the lack of communication with the state police regarding the raids and questioned the transparency of the process, insinuating that the seized items might have been brought in by the CBI themselves.

Mamata Banerjee (Image Source: Indian Express)
2

Following the Central Bureau of Investigation’s seizure of arms, including foreign-made pistols, during raids across West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the central agencies, casting doubt on the authenticity of the operations. Banerjee asserted that there was “no evidence” supporting the arms seizure and suggested that the recovered items could have been planted by officials of the central agency, as they conducted the raids without informing the state police.

Addressing an election rally in support of TMC candidate Shatrughan Sinha for the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency, Banerjee expressed frustration over the increasing presence of national investigative agencies in Bengal, likening it to a state of war. She highlighted the lack of communication with the state police regarding the raids and questioned the transparency of the process, insinuating that the seized items might have been brought in by the CBI themselves.

Banerjee’s remarks coincided with the West Bengal government’s move to approach the Supreme Court following the deployment of National Security Guard (NSG) commandoes in Sandeshkhali alongside the CBI.

In her address, Banerjee also referenced a recent incident near Sandeshkhali involving a BJP leader allegedly stockpiling bombs in his residence. She criticized such tactics, emphasizing the need for necessities and employment opportunities rather than relying on intimidation and violence for electoral success.

Amid the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) found a large cache of arms and crude bombs in Sandeshkhali village in North 24 Parganas district of the State.

According to Republic TV, a team of the National Security Guard (NSG) was brought in after the discovery of the arms, armaments and explosives in Sandeshkhali.

Sandeshkhali has been embroiled in controversy since January 2024, when a team from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was attacked by a mob allegedly incited by local TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh. Subsequent developments saw accusations of sexual harassment and land grabbing against Sheikh and his associates by women in the area, leading to Sheikh’s arrest by the CBI on February 29.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been relentlessly challenging the TMC-led West Bengal government over the Sandeshkhali issue, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching scathing criticisms against Mamata Banerjee during his Lok Sabha election rallies. In a show of solidarity with the victims of alleged harassment, PM Modi visited the Sandeshkhali area in March and interacted with those affected.

Highlighting the plight of women in Sandeshkhali, PM Modi condemned the TMC government for allegedly shielding the main accused perpetrators. He expressed his concerns during an election rally in Malda, emphasizing the need for justice and accountability in such cases.

