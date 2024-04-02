Tuesday, April 2, 2024
HomeNews ReportsKerala bankrupt: Supreme Court blames Kerala for its financial woes, rejects demand for additional...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Kerala bankrupt: Supreme Court blames Kerala for its financial woes, rejects demand for additional borrowing. Details

Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan emphasised that Kerala failed to meet the necessary criteria for an interim injunction on the borrowing cap. They highlighted that granting such relief might establish a precedent enabling states to circumvent fiscal policies despite financial mismanagement.

OpIndia Staff
SC Kerala financial woes
SC holds Kerala govt responsible for its financial woes
2

On Monday, the Supreme Court rejected Kerala’s request for immediate relief, attributing the state’s financial woes to its mishandling of funds. Kerala’s plea for increased borrowing was turned down, and the court referred the state’s challenge against the Centre’s borrowing restrictions to a Constitution bench for further scrutiny.

Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan emphasised that Kerala failed to meet the necessary criteria for an interim injunction on the borrowing cap. They highlighted that granting such relief might establish a precedent enabling states to circumvent fiscal policies despite financial mismanagement.

Acknowledging that Kerala had already received significant relief with the Centre releasing Rs 13,608 crore after the petition, the court directed a five-judge Constitution bench to examine the matter. It posed four key questions for the larger bench to address, including issues of fiscal decentralization in Indian federalism and potential violations of constitutional principles by the Centre’s actions.

The Supreme Court’s decision is a setback for the Kerala government, particularly the LDF administration. The court’s observation of financial mismanagement within the state countered LDF’s claims of the Centre obstructing Kerala’s development by denying loans and necessary funds. The court found no evidence of irreparable harm caused by the Centre’s actions, further weakening the LDF’s arguments.

Had the Supreme Court granted interim relief, it could have boosted the LDF’s political position and facilitated the clearance of pending dues and arrears owed by the state government. However, the court’s alignment with the Centre’s stance means Kerala will continue to face financial constraints due to its internal financial mismanagement.

The Supreme Court’s questions have significant implications for the state’s relationship with the Centre, especially concerning fiscal policies and federal principles. The issue will now be deliberated by a Constitution bench, highlighting the importance of addressing these intricate matters within the Indian federalism framework.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘Hindus faint if you throw meat in their temple’: 3 Muslim kids detained after throwing meat chunks at temple in Rajasthan, released on court...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Chun chun kar saaf kardo’: PM Modi urges people to wipe out Congress from the country

OpIndia Staff -

Last Muslim MP elected from Karnataka was 20 years ago: How Congress, who talks about Muslim rights, has hardly fielded Muslim candidates in elections

Jhankar Mohta -

Bihar: Revenue officer forced to marry in Begusarai, his father accuses police of facilitating ‘Pakadua vivah’, police denies claims

OpIndia Staff -

6 incidents of Illegal Bangladeshis being arrested in the last 10 days: Smuggling, fake visa, illegal stay, and more

OpIndia Staff -

‘Increased collective anxiety among Hindu Americans’: 5 Indian-origin US lawmakers write to Justice Department over attacks on Hindu Mandirs

OpIndia Staff -

Top IRGC commander in Syria allegedly killed in airstrike on Iranian consulate in Damascus, Iran vows revenge against Israel

OpIndia Staff -

‘We are soldiers of Kejriwal’: Atishi continues to protect her boss despite him throwing her under the bus, says ED will arrest her and...

OpIndia Staff -

Medical treatment, job, and Rs 50,000 in cash: Kanpur Police arrest pastor Williams and Deepak Morris for luring 110 Dalits to convert to Christianity

OpIndia Staff -

‘My temple was destroyed by Sheikh Hasan, TMC councillor and police involved’: Sandeshkhali tip of the iceberg? More allegations of tyranny against Hindus emerge

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com