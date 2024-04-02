On Tuesday (2nd April), a video of ‘stand-up comedian’ Priyansh Kaushik went viral over the internet in which he could be seen issuing an apology that many claimed was insincere for making derogatory remarks about Hindu religion and Gomata (cows).

Kaushik in one of his stand-up gigs had attempted to insult Hindus for worshipping cows. However, on 2nd April, he released a video again mocking the Hindu religion and cows, who are worshiped by Hindus.

The video of his so-called apology was posted by Kreately Media in which Kaushik could be heard saying, “I am extremely sorry for making those comments in one of my YT videos. The comments referred to a cow who is worshipped by Hindus. Many of the Hindus seemed hurt by those comments and I apologize for the same. I never meant to hurt anybody’s religious sentiments.”

However, he blatantly said that if cows were our mothers, bulls had to be called our fathers.

Priyansh Kaushik has finally apologized for his offensive remarks against Hinduism https://t.co/1ocmt8flEU pic.twitter.com/xpMv3mm1lW — Kreately.in (@KreatelyMedia) April 2, 2024

“Mistakes happen. We all are humans. And I didn’t mean to hurt anybody. Then too, if my comments have hurt anybody, I am extremely sorry. I assure you, I won’t pass comments about any religion in the future. Even I am a Hindu. If you worship cows, I do too. And I think we should also consider bull as our father. Gaumata ki jay. Bharat Mata ki Jai,” he added with unmistakable sarcasm, yet again hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindus.

This was the video of comedian Priyansh Kaushik in which he was making derogatory remarks about Hinduism https://t.co/z6UY1MxXuF pic.twitter.com/emuQJU080E — Kreately.in (@KreatelyMedia) April 2, 2024

The video in which Kaushik happened to make derogatory comments earlier about Hindus and cows is making the rounds on social media. In the gig video made for YouTube, Kaushik could be seen administering an oath in which he said, “If a cow is our mother, bulls at least can be called our uncles. I’ll exploit all those red pants who trouble you.” The video of the gig was also posted by Kreately Media.

Reportedly, Kaushik is said to have made another video mocking cows and the Hindu religion for worshiping cows after some of the Gaurakshaks and Hindu activists barged into the ‘Comedy Club’ studio where Kaushik usually records his stand-up gigs.

Performers at a Stand up comedy club were making derogatory jokes about Hinduism



Hindu youth went there and asked them to stop it pic.twitter.com/O9yksxWEqI — Kreately.in (@KreatelyMedia) April 1, 2024

The Gaurakshaks sought answers from the club owners for publishing such content that hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. The Gaurakshaks also warned Kaushik and the club owners regarding the incident.

However, Kaushik chose to again mock the Hindus and their practice of worshiping cows. Netizens meanwhile, slammed the ‘stand-up comedian’ for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. They highlighted that the ‘comedian’ was again throwing sarcasm while issuing an ‘apparent apology’.

Some said that Kaushik did all this to obtain fame while others said that the comments made by him should have been ignored and that now he has unnecessarily been brought into the limelight by the Hindu activists. Netizens also stated that such ‘comedians’ should never be allowed to perform in their lifetime if they continue to pass such derogatory comments against Hindus.

Well, this is not the first time, that a ‘comedian’ has passed nasty comments about the Hindu religion. Earlier, several individuals who call themselves ‘comedians’ like Kunal Kamra, Munawar Faruqui have faced the irk of Hindu groups and their audiences for insulting Hindu Gods and passing anti-national, anti-Hindu comments as jokes.