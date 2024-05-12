On Sunday (12th May), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued an appeal to the Delhi voters claiming that their “votes can save him from jail”. The AAP leader argued that if the Delhi electorates voted for the Aam Aadmi Party (resulting in the opposition bloc’s victory), he wouldn’t have to go back to jail. He made the statement during a roadshow held in Delhi. The Union Territory of Delhi has 7 Lok Sabha seats which will go to polls in the 6th phase on 25th May.

While holding a roadshow in Moti Nagar, the AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal said, “They (BJP) are saying that after 20 days, I will have to go back to jail. But if you all press ‘Jhadu’ (AAP’s symbol broom) button then I won’t have to go back to jail. You have the power.”

#WATCH | Delhi CM and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal says, " …They (BJP) are saying that after 20 days, I will have to go back to jail but if you all press 'Jhadu' button then I won't have to go back to jail. You have the power…" pic.twitter.com/jpuuYSgNAQ — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2024

The Aam Aadmi Party also shared his remarks from the party’s official X handle.

He made the above remarks in the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s order dated 10th May which granted him conditional Interim bail for “campaigning” in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024. As per the court order, the AAP leader got temporary relief for nearly three weeks as the Interim bail order had categorically directed him to surrender on 2nd June.

Notably, the counting for the general elections will take place on 4 June, 2 days after he is directed to return to Tihar jail. Therefore, even in the improbable possibility of the opposition bloc winning and withdrawing the case against Kejriwal, he will still have to surrender on 2nd June.

Netizens have slammed the AAP leader for his remarks making an apparent effort to link his surrender and subsequent legal litigation in the Delhi Liquor Policy scam case with political outcomes in Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party and its leaders including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal have claimed that the case is a witch hunt against the party and their leaders.

Several X users have alleged that Kejriwal’s remarks are in violation of the Supreme Court’s order.

It is pertinent to note that while the AAP leader has claimed that Delhi voters can “save him from going to jail”, “if Delhi electorates voted for AAP, he wouldn’t have to go back to jail’, the judicial outcome (guilty or innocent – jail or no jail) in criminal cases is independent of the power, post, and authority the accused holds. In legal jurisprudence, only ‘evidence’ and proof of innocence or absence of guilt can safeguard a person from punitive action (jail term/fine, etc). Only the courts can provide temporary relief (bail) or injunction, or quash the case in which cases an accused wouldn’t be required to go to jail.