On Wednesday (8th May), the Karnataka BJP lashed out at the state Congress government for appointing a non-Hindu person as a member of the Avimukeshwara Swamy Temple’s Brahmarathotsava Samiti which is located in Hoskote Town Fort in Bengaluru Rural District. Notably, the newly formed committee to oversee events of the temples includes a Muslim man named ‘Nawaz’ which has sparked outrage. The opposition party, BJP, and Hindu devotees have raised questions as to why non-Hindus are being appointed to oversee Hindu mandirs.

As per reports, Hoskote MLA Sarath Bache Gowda, who hails from the Congress party, had requested the government to form a committee for the development of Avimukeshwara Brahmarathotsav in Hoskote town fort in Bengaluru rural district.

Based on his request, the state government through a circular from the Tehsildar’s office has appointed a committee of 12 members. The BJP has expressed outrage stating that a Muslim named Nawaz has also been selected among these 12 people.

Taking to X, the state BJP unit has shared an official memorandum of the office bearers of the temple committee. Slamming the Congress government over the appointment of non-Hindus in temple management, the Karnataka BJP alleged that the Hindu-hating CM Siddaramaiah after attempting to loot Hindu temples, now seeks to control temples and their resources.

The tweet read, “Congress appointed ‘Nawaz’ to oversee the Brahmotsavam event at the Shri Avimukteshwara Swamy Temple in Hoskote. After attempting to loot our temples, the Hindu-hating CM @siddaramaiah now seeks to control temples & their resources by appointing non-Hindus.”

Slamming Rahul Gandhi’s wealth redistribution plan and appeasement politics, the Karnataka BJP further stated, “Congress govt in Karnataka appears to be in a hurry to implementing Rahul Gandhi’s delusional ideas of stripping Hindus of their rights, to favour one particular community. Today it’s just one temple in Karnataka, tomorrow it might be every temple in India. Beware of Congress!”

The appointment of non-Hindus to temple management has stirred widespread outrage among believers with several netizens demanding answers as to how can believers of other faiths organise or oversee events of the Hindu temples.

Mr. Nawaz has been appointed to the committee responsible for overseeing the Brahmotsavam festivities of Shri Avimukteshwara Swamy in Hoskote, located in the Bangalore Rural District.



I would request Shri @RLR_BTM , Endowments minister to clarify if “Nawaz” is a Hindu name.… pic.twitter.com/WOC0NALUzu — Girish Bharadwaj (@Girishvhp) May 8, 2024

A lawyer affiliated with VHP, Girish Bharadwaj wrote, “Mr. Nawaz has been appointed to the committee responsible for overseeing the Brahmotsavam festivities of Shri Avimukteshwara Swamy in Hoskote, located in the Bangalore Rural District. I would request Shri @RLR_BTM, Endowments minister to clarify if “Nawaz” is a Hindu name. How can a “Muslim” organise Temple Brahmotsava?”

The issue of the appointment of people of other faiths to the management board of Hindu temples as well as several state governments unaccountably controlling the temple activities have been a cause for concern for Hindu devotees. Additionally, several lawyers have approached top courts in the country to free temples from government control.