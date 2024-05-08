In Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district, the daughter of a former Samajwadi Party MLA has accused an incumbent MLA of the party of rape and blackmail. According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the accused SP leader Asif Ali, who formerly held the position of the state secretary of Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, raped and tortured the victim for 5 years. He used her private pictures to blackmail her and extorted Rs 6 crore from the woman and now he was threatening the woman with an acid attack.

Currently, the police have lodged an FIR against 4 people including the accused and his brother and started investigating the matter.

According to the Bhaskar report, the incident came to the fore after the victim, on Tuesday (May 7) night, narrated her ordeal to her husband, who, in turn, approached the Civil Lines police station to file a complaint against the accused.

The victim resides in Moradabad’s Civil Lines neighbourhood. Her grandfather held a prominent position in the Parliament during the Nehru-led UPA government’s rule while her father served as an MLA twice from an assembly seat in a neighbouring district.

The victim has two sisters and no brothers. She was married to a businessman from Kanpur 11 years ago. Many high-profile politicians including Samajwadi Party founder-patron Mulayam Singh had attended her wedding. The victim’s father died a year ago. Due to not having a son, only the daughters have the right to ownership of his property and whatever transpired with the victim was primarily due to her share in the inheritance.

The victim, in her complaint, stated that the ordeal began in the year 2019 when she visited her maternal home to take care of her ailing father.

“I was married in Kanpur. My father had no son, so whenever he fell ill, I used to come to him to take care of him. Asif Ali alias Shibli Chaudhary, who lives near Tikonia Park in Jigar Colony, used to visit my father. I also met him whenever I was home to take care of my father. I came to my maternal home in 2019 when my father fell ill. On April 4, 2019, Asif gave me an intoxicant by mixing it in a cold drink. Due to this, I became unconscious. He raped me in an unconscious state and also clicked my nude photos, which he started using to blackmail me,” the victim stated.

She added that when she regained consciousness, she realised that something wrong had transpired with her. Upon enquiring, Asif Ali showed her, her nude pictures and threatened to leak them on social media if she did not continue to do what he asked her to and instead approached the police or spoke to her family members about it. Scared of the disrepute it would bring to her family, the victim kept acceding to his demands.

You won’t be able to face your family if you tell anyone about this. I will make your nude photos viral. He said, pointing a gun at me and threatening to kill me,” the victim recalled.

The woman lamented how the Samajwadi party leader kept taking advantage of her helplessness and raping her by threatening to make the photos viral. He used to take her to his house and rape her in his bedroom while the accused wife you to sit outside guarding the room, she said, adding that the torture continued for 5 years.

The victim further revealed how Asif Ali coerced and threatened her into signing many legal documents. “He also got me to sign many papers by threatening me. Not only this, he also took me to the court in an intoxicated state, where, with the help of his lawyer brother, he got me to sign many papers,” she added.

The victim went on to say that after physically abusing her, Asif also took advantage of her financially. His eyes were set on her father’s property worth crores. By threatening to make the photo viral, he managed to extract 3 crores from her. She paid the whole amount for the flat in Supertech that he also purchased.

In 2023, the victim lost her father. After his death, Asif Ali forcefully transferred a petrol pump, which she inherited from her father, to his name. “My father passed away at the end of 2023. Post my father’s death, I begged Asif to spare me and delete my pictures, but he refused to listen. He demanded an additional 3 crores from me in exchange for deleting the photos, but he never did. He began putting pressure on me to register the petrol pump I inherited from my father in his name,” the woman wrote in her complaint.

Samajwadi Party leader threatens victim with an acid attack

The victim further narrated to Dainik Bhaskar how recently when she refused to meet him and bent down to his demands, he started threatening her with an acid attack.

“I went to ICICI Bank on May 6 at 1:00 pm with my sister and driver. Asif and his son Fahat came there. As soon as I left the bank, Asif threatened to throw acid on my face. During that time his son Fahat had a revolver pointed at my driver. When I screamed, a crowd gathered. Seeing the crowd, Asif threatened to throw acid and ran away from there. I came back home and narrated the whole thing to my husband. On his advice, I filed an FIR,” she added.

What did the police say

Speaking on the matter, Moradabad SSP Hemraj Meena said that an FIR had been registered based on the complaint filed by the woman. She accused the Samajwadi Party leader of mentally harassing her since 2019. The complaint read that the accused Asif Ali extorted three crores from the victim. The matter is being investigated.