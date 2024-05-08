Wednesday, May 8, 2024
HomeNews ReportsPunjab govt asks BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur to resume duty, refuses to grant...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Punjab govt asks BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur to resume duty, refuses to grant VRS from her IAS service: Details

Kaur is the party's candidate for the Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency. Mann said that her resignation had not been received and openly criticized the decision she made. Then, the Center stepped in and sent a letter claiming that her resignation had been accepted by the Government of India, which was the recruiting body.

OpIndia Staff
Punjab govt asks BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur to resume duty, refuses VRS from her IAS service, details
Image- PTC news
9

On Tuesday (7th May), the Punjab Government issued a notice to IAS officer Parampal Kaur, rejecting her resignation and instructing her to resume her duties as soon as possible. The failure of the notice compliance would result in disciplinary action against her, reports mentioned.

This comes days after the Centre accepted the resignation of IAS officer Parampal Kaur following Section 3 of All India Service rules. Kaur joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in April after she gave her resignation to Chief Secretary Anurag Verma. Bhagwant Mann, the chief minister, however, rejected her resignation and chastised her for joining the BJP.

Kaur is the party’s candidate for the Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency. Mann said that her resignation had not been received and openly criticized the decision she made. Then, the Center stepped in and sent a letter claiming that her resignation had been accepted by the Government of India, which was the recruiting body.

The state government’s notice makes it clear that neither her request for VRS (Voluntary Retirement Scheme) nor the three-month notice period mandated by Rule 16(2) has been granted. The state government says that it has not, as required by law, waived the notice period, even though she has resigned from her position as the Managing Director of PSIDC. 

The notification also makes clear that Parampal Kaur had asked for the waiver of the three-month notice period, which is something that the state government may only do if certain requirements are completed and written justification is presented.

The Center meanwhile maintained on accepting Parampal Kaur’s resignation under Rule 3 because of her personal conditions, which included her mother’s health and family limitations, as well as her direct correspondence with the Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training, GOI, which had been incorporated in the letter.

Noting that there was a dearth of IAS officials in the state and that Parampal was actively involved in political activities, which ran counter to the grounds for voluntary retirement stated in her application, the notification by the state stresses that no order had been issued regarding the acceptance of her resignation by the state. 

The government’s notification was sent out on the same day that nominations opened and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann conducted a roadshow in Bathinda to support AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Khuddian. Mann had threatened to discipline her earlier for breaking the resignation rules and regulations.

On April 3, Parampal Kaur, the daughter-in-law of former minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sikandar Singh Maluka, submitted her resignation from her position as Managing Director of Provincial State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC). As per the reports, the Centre had written to the Punjab Government, asking it to accept the VRS of the officer, on April 12. 

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘People of East India look like Chinese, South Indians look like Africans, I love idli-dosa’: Congress leader Sam Pitroda goes bizarre level again

OpIndia Staff -

AstraZeneca says it is withdrawing its COVID-19 vaccines globally: This is the reason behind it and no, it is not ‘rare side effects’

OpIndia Staff -

Will drive Ram out of those who say Jai Shri Ram: Samajwadi Party chief’s close aide openly threatens Hindus, gives bizarre excuse after Netizens...

OpIndia Staff -

Samajwadi Party supporter raises ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan during campaigning in Azamgarh, small children heard repeating after him, party calls it fake

OpIndia Staff -

Top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Basit Dar among two terrorists neutralised in an encounter in Kashmir’s Kulgam, had a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his...

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Missionary school teacher and principal booked for objecting to a pupil’s tilak, cutting his Sanatan braid

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: Irtiqua Sakib stabs wife inside café in Kolkata, chases and finally kills her on road

OpIndia Staff -

Congress leader threatens Somaiya Trust after they fire pro-Hamas principal, says they will face consequence after his party ‘comes to power in Oct 2024’

OpIndia Staff -

Noida: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s son caught on camera assaulting a Petrol pump staff, father also booked for threatening employees

OpIndia Staff -

Boycott of Israel, Sharia compliant ‘pension for Muslims’ and more: Read how Muslim vote bank is now dictating UK politics

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com