Wednesday, May 22, 2024
HomeNews ReportsWest Bengal: Calcutta HC cancels OBCs certificates, including those dished out to Muslims by...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

West Bengal: Calcutta HC cancels OBCs certificates, including those dished out to Muslims by Mamata govt since 2011

Only groups that were declared OBC before the reign of the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal will remain valid.

OpIndia Staff
West Bengal: Calcutta HC cancels OBCs certificates, including those dished out to Muslims by Mamata govt since 2011
Calcutta High Court, mamata Banerjee, images via Live Law and YouTube/ HT
17

On Wednesday (22nd May), the Calcutta High Court cancelled an estimated 5 lakh Other Backward Classes (OBC) certificates issued by the Mamata Banerjee-led-Trinamool Congress government since 2011.

As per reports, certificates issued by the West Bengal government till 2010 will remain valid. The development comes ahead of the upcoming 6th phase of Lok Sabha elections in the State.

This will not affect those who have secured employment under the OBC category after 2011. Only groups that were declared OBC before the reign of the Mamata Banerjee government will remain valid.

Following the verdict, Mamata Banerjee has announced to not follow the verdict of the Calcutta High Court and continue to grant OBC reservations to groups that are now invalid.

“I don’t accept Calcutta HC’s verdict. OBC reservation will continue as it is,” the West Bengal Chief Minister was quoted as saying by the West Bengal CM.

In June 2023, the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) found that Rohingyas and illegal Bangladeshi immigrants had received Other Backward Classes (OBC) certificates in West Bengal.

NCBC also found that there were more Muslim OBC castes in the state compared to Hindus (although the latter constitute the majority in West Bengal).

NCBC chief Hansraj Gangaram Ahir informed that 118 out of 179 castes, which were granted OBC status in West Bengal, belong to the Muslim community. The matter came to light during field surveys conducted between February and May 2023.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsobc, other backward classes, clacutta high court, mamata banerjee, tmc, trinamool congresxs
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Madhya Pradesh: Clerics furious after seeing Ghoomar in Nikah, expel Muslim family from society for 11 months, slap a fine of 1 lakh on...

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Zeeshan kidnaps minor Hindu girl, had preyed on other victims by promising to make them ‘YouTuber’

OpIndia Staff -

Exclusive: Read how Newsclick man who handed over Chinese money to Sharjeel Imam, was in Delhi Riots planning group, is connected to Congress, Soros

Nupur J Sharma -

After Soros backed OCCRP, FT targets Adani for alleged ‘coal scam’, Rahul Gandhi uses it to attack Modi when the transaction happened when his...

Amit Kelkar -

British govt apologises to its citizens as report reveals how NHS infected them with HIV, Hepatitis contaminated blood, then covered up its mistake

Anurag -

West Bengal: Police discover chopped body of Bangladeshi MP who went missing after coming to India, gold smuggling angle being probed

OpIndia Staff -

‘National security paramount’: SC cancels bail granted by Madras HC to 8 PFI members caught with photos of RSS leaders

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Mohammad Sameer entraps and rapes his daughter’s Dalit friend, had already married thrice and has four children

राहुल पाण्डेय -

West Bengal: Mamata govt continues its ‘Khela’ amid Lok Sabha elections, hounds BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari with police raids

OpIndia Staff -

‘Misuse of SC/ST Act to protect land mafia’: Allahabad HC quashes criminal proceedings against Dehradun couple, says Act misused for personal vendetta

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com