On Wednesday (22nd May), the Calcutta High Court cancelled an estimated 5 lakh Other Backward Classes (OBC) certificates issued by the Mamata Banerjee-led-Trinamool Congress government since 2011.

As per reports, certificates issued by the West Bengal government till 2010 will remain valid. The development comes ahead of the upcoming 6th phase of Lok Sabha elections in the State.

This will not affect those who have secured employment under the OBC category after 2011. Only groups that were declared OBC before the reign of the Mamata Banerjee government will remain valid.

The Calcutta High Court has canceled all OBC certificates issued in Bengal since 2011 under the current Trinamool Congress administration pic.twitter.com/36oDWLV4pv — IANS (@ians_india) May 22, 2024

Following the verdict, Mamata Banerjee has announced to not follow the verdict of the Calcutta High Court and continue to grant OBC reservations to groups that are now invalid.

"I don't accept Calcutta HC's verdict. OBC reservation will continue as it is," the West Bengal Chief Minister was quoted as saying.

In June 2023, the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) found that Rohingyas and illegal Bangladeshi immigrants had received Other Backward Classes (OBC) certificates in West Bengal.

NCBC also found that there were more Muslim OBC castes in the state compared to Hindus (although the latter constitute the majority in West Bengal).

NCBC chief Hansraj Gangaram Ahir informed that 118 out of 179 castes, which were granted OBC status in West Bengal, belong to the Muslim community. The matter came to light during field surveys conducted between February and May 2023.