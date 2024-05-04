Saturday, May 4, 2024
HomeNews ReportsWomen are not respected in Islam: Shama Parveen becomes Poonam Devi after ghar wapsi,...
News Reports
Updated:

Women are not respected in Islam: Shama Parveen becomes Poonam Devi after ghar wapsi, chooses lover Shivam Verma as life partner in UP

She revealed that her ancestors had converted to Islam due to the Mughal invaders but her faith and belief was in Sanatan Dharma and she worships Hindu gods and goddesses

OpIndia Staff
Image from OpIndia Hindi
Image via OpIndia Hindi
7

Shama Parveen, a Muslim woman from Aurangabad, Bihar decided to return to the fold of Hinduism and made Shivam Verma who is from Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia her life partner. She will now be known as Poonam Devi. She is a resident of Kazichak village in Jagdishpur and has studied till high school. Her spouse who hails from Rajendranagar has passed 8th grade. He works as a craftsman in a bullion shop.

Shivam Verma had travelled to Buxar for his friend’s wedding almost a year prior and met Shama Parveen during the marriage ceremony there. They started chatting and soon their relationship started evolving into love. The two then decided to tie the knot but the girl’s family was against their relationship and opposed it due to which she left her house. The couple had to roam between multiple places for several days.

Meanwhile, someone told them about Pandit KK Shankhadhar of the Agastya Muni Ashram located in Madhinath, Bareilly. They heard he could arrange their marriage and made their way to his ashram. Pandit KK Shankhadhar checked their documents through an advocate and purified Shama Parveen with Gangajal. He has helped many such couples. The pair was then married according to Hindu rituals and the young woman was also given a Hindu name. She chose the name ‘Poonam’ for herself.

She revealed that her ancestors had converted to Islam due to the Mughal invaders but her faith and belief was in Sanatan Dharma and she worships Hindu gods and goddesses. Speaking of the wicked customs such as “halala” and “triple talaq” she asserted that Islam has no regard for women. According to Shama Parveen, she has voluntarily decided to do “ghar-wapsi” and embrace Sanatan Dharma.

She also possesses great reverence for cows, however, she unveiled that her family ate beef in their house. She mentioned that in contrast to all of this, Hinduism has a deep respect for women. Shama Parveen was scared that she could be forced to marry her cousin and took the decision to marry her boyfriend following Hindu customs as soon as possible.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com