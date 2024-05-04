Shama Parveen, a Muslim woman from Aurangabad, Bihar decided to return to the fold of Hinduism and made Shivam Verma who is from Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia her life partner. She will now be known as Poonam Devi. She is a resident of Kazichak village in Jagdishpur and has studied till high school. Her spouse who hails from Rajendranagar has passed 8th grade. He works as a craftsman in a bullion shop.

Shivam Verma had travelled to Buxar for his friend’s wedding almost a year prior and met Shama Parveen during the marriage ceremony there. They started chatting and soon their relationship started evolving into love. The two then decided to tie the knot but the girl’s family was against their relationship and opposed it due to which she left her house. The couple had to roam between multiple places for several days.

Meanwhile, someone told them about Pandit KK Shankhadhar of the Agastya Muni Ashram located in Madhinath, Bareilly. They heard he could arrange their marriage and made their way to his ashram. Pandit KK Shankhadhar checked their documents through an advocate and purified Shama Parveen with Gangajal. He has helped many such couples. The pair was then married according to Hindu rituals and the young woman was also given a Hindu name. She chose the name ‘Poonam’ for herself.

She revealed that her ancestors had converted to Islam due to the Mughal invaders but her faith and belief was in Sanatan Dharma and she worships Hindu gods and goddesses. Speaking of the wicked customs such as “halala” and “triple talaq” she asserted that Islam has no regard for women. According to Shama Parveen, she has voluntarily decided to do “ghar-wapsi” and embrace Sanatan Dharma.

She also possesses great reverence for cows, however, she unveiled that her family ate beef in their house. She mentioned that in contrast to all of this, Hinduism has a deep respect for women. Shama Parveen was scared that she could be forced to marry her cousin and took the decision to marry her boyfriend following Hindu customs as soon as possible.