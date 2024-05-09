Social activist and whistleblower D. Ferdin Rayan (36) was brutally attacked in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, on 4th May, using a sharp-edged weapon. He is a resident of Samathanapuram. He was attacked while travelling to the badminton court at the Anna Stadium complex in Palayamkottai. The perpetrator, who is still at large, inflicted grave injuries on the victim before absconding from there. Rayan cried out for assistance and people rushed to the spot but the culprit got away before anybody else could stop him. Palayamkottai High Ground police have registered a case and are searching for the accused.

Rayan was severely injured and was sent to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital right away to receive emergency treatment. Fortunately, doctors have determined that his condition is stable and he is not in danger at the time. The incident is reportedly the result of his persistent whistleblowing, per the authorities. According to them, he used to file petitions with Corporation officials to prevent unauthorised construction in Tirunelveli City and appeal to other relevant officials to stop illegal stone quarrying in the area.

Activist Ferdin Rayan was hacked by unidentified persons in Tirunelveli. He has been admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital with severe injuries. pic.twitter.com/ORsVg6UcsU — Thinakaran Rajamani (@thinak_) May 4, 2024

He gained admiration and contempt for his tenacity in exposing fraud and unethical behaviour at the Corporation, Electricity Board, Mines Department and other governmental organizations. The exploitation of natural resources, especially illicit mining, has been strongly opposed by him. His steadfast dedication to transparency and the public good has made him a nuisance to those engaged in unlawful actions.

Rayan had driven from his house at around 5:40 am on the day of the attack to the badminton club located behind the Corporation office. However, unknown people riding a motorcycle stopped him outside the Corporation headquarters and targeted him with machetes, slashing his head, back and limbs. He drove his car into the Corporation compound while sustaining serious wounds and bleeding profusely. He called for help and passersby responded but the attackers left the scene before they could be caught.

Rayan, a well-known fisherman and native of Kadalpuram in Thoothukudi has been leading the charge in exposing wrongdoing and corruption in the Tirunelveli region. Rayan has courageously employed the Right to Information (RTI) Act as the state president of the Bharathavar Association to reveal official malfeasance and to pursue legal action to address grievances. Significant information has come to light as a result of his efforts, including the horrifying state of a hospital close to Sarah Tucker College, which was severely lacking in infrastructure and basic amenities. He presented the Madras High Bench in Madurai with the proof which led to an order for the hospital to be sealed.

Furthermore, he has uncovered other unjust constructions, highlighting that more than 122 buildings were built without the necessary permits, costing the government a substantial amount of money. In addition, he unveiled the illegal operation of stone quarries and a fraudulent contract for road laying, despite the district’s denial of authorization after a North Indian child was killed in an accident. He contested the execution of an Rs. 1,000 crore Smart City project in the Tirunelveli district, arguing that construction took place without the necessary approvals, as part of his quest for justice. His activism has not, however, been without backlash. He has received threats cautioning him against getting involved in such affairs.

Similar attacks on other whistleblowers

Assaults against activists and whistleblowers in Tamil Nadu’s southern regions have increased alarmingly in recent weeks. Congress district official KPK Jayakumar Dhansigh was the most recent victim. His attacker is still at large and his body was discovered charred a few days after he was reported missing, leaving the details of his death unclear. An attack was carried out on Tirunelveli lawyer Brahma, who was recognized for taking legal action against substandard hotels and hospitals.

Tenth-standard-educated villager Balakrishnan, from Agram village in Thoothukudi, reported illicit sand mining in the Murappanadu-Tamirabarani river and received threats to his life. His safety was secured by the prompt involvement of judges Kirubakaran and Pugalendi from the Madurai bench. He is currently under round-the-clock security from armed police. VAO Lourdsamy was brutally murdered in his office for daring to file a complaint against the unlicensed quarrying of sand.