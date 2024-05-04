In a shocking incident of crime against a minor, a Taxi driver named Haji Muhammad has been booked under the POCSO act for sexually harassing a minor girl who hails from the Dalit community in Rajasthan. It is alleged that the Taxi driver who used to drive her to school, sexually harassed the 12-year-old victim for over a month. After the girl narrated her ordeal with her mother, her family filed a Police complaint. Subsequently, the Police have booked the accused under the stringent Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused is currently absconding.

According to reports, the family of the victim, residing in Pali, Rajasthan, had arranged for a taxi to transport their minor daughter to school. The 12-year-old girl used to travel alone in this taxi, making her vulnerable to the ill intentions of 35-year-old taxi driver, Haji Muhammad. The incident came to light when the girl told her mother that the Taxi driver uncle indulged in bad touch.

According to the complaint, finding her alone, the accused Haji Muhammad started inappropriately touching the victim and sexually harassing her. It is further alleged that he sexually harassed her daily for over a month. Narrating the ordeal, the victim stated that he used to ask her to sit in the front seat of the car and would then inappropriately touch her below the waist.

According to the minor, Haji Muhammad used to ask her to touch his body. He used to say to the victim that she should come to him when she grew up. He used to lure the victim by promising her a taxi ride. Additionally, he had also threatened the minor not to tell anything about his acts to her parents otherwise he would kill them.

After enduring sexual harassment for over a month, the victim approached her mother and shared everything with her mother. Later, her family approached the school management as well as the police.

The family members lodged a police complaint against Haji Muhammad. A case has been registered against him under several serious sections including POCSO and SC/ST Act. The minor has also undergone a medical examination. The accused Haji Muhammad has been absconding since the case was registered, and the police are currently conducting raids to apprehend him.

Cab driver Adil Khan accused of raping a woman multiple times after developing an acquaintance and later spiking her cold drink and blackmail

In a separate incident from Jaipur, a cab driver named Adil Khan is accused of raping a woman after developing an acquaintance and exchanging numbers in the garb of cab booking.

According to reports, police said that a 39-year-old woman resident of Rajpark registered a case that she had booked a cab to go to the market in December 2023. Back then, she met cab driver Adil for the first time. Accused Adil Khan claimed to be a resident of Transport Nagar. He asked her to note down his mobile number to book his cab. After that, cab driver Adil started calling her repeatedly and pressuring her for friendship. Along with friendship, he even offered to marry her.

Later, he came home to meet her on 22nd March and brought a cold drink that was spiked with drugs. After giving her the spiked drink, the accused raped her while she was unconscious. It is alleged that he also recorded the act of raping her. When she regained consciousness and protested, accused Adil Khan promised to marry her. He then started sexually assaulting her on the pretext of marriage. When the victim pressed to marry her, he not only refused to marry her but also went on to rape her multiple times by blackmailing her with her obscene videos.

The incident came to light when the victim lodged a report against the accused cab driver at Transport Nagar police station.