Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the Trinamool Congress-led government in West Bengal cheated the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the state and snatched away their rights to appease the Muslim communities.

The remarks of the Prime Minister were in reference to the Calcutta High Court cancelling all OBC certificates issued in West Bengal after 2010. The court has directed the West Bengal Backward Classes Commission to prepare a new list of OBCs in accordance with the 1993 Act.

Addressing an election rally in Barasat, Prime Minister said, “All these who shout day and night about Constitution should come and witness what is happening in Bengal. TMC cheated OBCs in West Bengal for vote jihad. Court exposed them. Calcutta High Court said that 77 Muslim communities were included in the OBC lists. It is unconstitutional. They played with the rights of lakhs of OBC, a right which Dr Baba Saheb had given to them.”

Expressing his surprise over West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee opposing the Calcutta High Court order scrapping OBC certificates issued after 2010, the Prime Minister said that how can she question the intentions of the judges?

“Will you let your goons go after the judges now ? The whole country is watching how TMC is trying to throttle judiciary,” he said. He further slammed Congress and the Left parties for looting West Bengal in their respective tenures.

“Bengal was first looted by Congress and then Left. Now, TMC is looting it with both hands. Congress, CPM and TMC–all three of them are accused of looting West Bengal. People also know that every vote cast for CPM will land in the account of TMC. TMC and Left are two sides of the same coin. The CM has even announced that she will support them in Delhi (at the Centre). So, Bengal has understood all the games being played behind the curtains,” he said.

Slamming TMC MLA Humayun Kabir for his ‘throw BJP supporters in Bhagirathi river’ remarks, Prime Minister said the ruling Bengal party cannot tolerate the truth.

“Whoever tries to bring out TMC’s truth is targeted by the TMC. A TMC MLA said, “Hinduon ko Bhagirathi mein baha denge. Saints of great institutions like the Ramakrishna Mission, ISKCON, and Bharat Sevashram Sangha were humiliated. This is being done to appease their vote bank and further the vote jihad,” he said.

The Prime Minister also said that he is giving a new guarantee to the country, especially West Bengal. “Jisne khaaya hai, ussey baahar nikaloonga aur jiska khaaya hai usko main lautaaoonga.”

The Prime Minister also said that the Centre is continuously monitoring the effects of Cyclone Remal.

“First of all, I bow before Maa Kaali. With her blessings, together we faced the cyclone (Remal). The government of India continuously monitored the cyclone, and I too was in continuous touch. NDRF and other teams did good work. The Central Government is providing all possible help to the State Government,” he said.

Six phases of the Lok Sabha elections are over and the final phase will be held on June 1 in 57 constituencies in eight states and union territories. The polling for 42 seats of West Bengal is being held across all seven phases. The results of the elections will be declared on June 4.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)