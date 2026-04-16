YouTuber Ravish Kumar claims to be an impartial journalist, but his so-called ‘journalism’ does not have an iota of impartiality. His recent statement, loaded with baseless claims, once again demonstrated that his arguments are based less on facts and more on prejudice. Ravish’s comment regarding the allegations levelled by Congress leader Pawan Khera against Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, was a failed attempt at pushing his self-claimed ‘impartial journalist’ image.

In his comment, Ravish Kumar questioned the FIR filed against Congress leader Pawan Khera in this connection with his statements about Riniki Bhuyan Sarma. He said, “The appropriate course of action would have been to refute the allegations or order an investigation. How can the police be sent after the accuser? This may sound like a matter of principles, but the reality is that they either ignored or deliberately suppressed the basic facts of the entire case.”

बिहार चुनाव के दौरान प्रशांत किशोर ने सम्राट चौधरी से लेकर अनेक नेताओं के ख़िलाफ़ आरोप लगाए। उनके ख़िलाफ़ तो FIR नहीं हुई है लेकिन पवन खेड़ा के मामले में तुरंत FIR हो गई। कायदे से आरोप का खंडन करना चाहिए या जाँच के आदेश देने चाहिए। आरोप लगाने वाले के पीछे पुलिस कैसे भेज सकते हैं? https://t.co/ULy00YMK1x — ravish kumar (@ravish_journo) April 15, 2026

Congress leader Pawan Khera had levelled some serious allegations against Riniki Bhuiyan Sarma, alleging that she possessed three foreign passports and owned properties in Dubai. He made these allegations without offering any evidence. Khera did present some documents, but they were full of discrepancies. When questioned over the discrepancies in the documents presented by him, Khera evaded the question by promising to provide concrete evidence, which he did not provide.

Ravish Kumar harping on about ‘refutation of allegations’ and his ignorance of facts

Notably, the ‘refutation’ of Khera’s allegations that Ravish Kumar is demanding has already been done. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma himself came forward and detailed the discrepancies in the documents. The surname was misspelt, the photo did not match biometric standards, and numerous other discrepancies raised suspicions about the authenticity of these documents.

Riniki Bhuyan Sarma also refuted the allegations, saying that the images in the documents were AI-generated. Ravish Kumar’s assertion that the Assam government didn’t refute the allegation despite a clear and public clarification by the Assam CM and his wife suggests he either ignored the facts or presented selective information to support his narrative.

Why did Pawan Khera not take the legal course?

So far as Ravish Kumar’s grievance about the FIR against Khera is concerned, his argument appears to be unfounded. An FIR is not an arbitrary action; it is a legal process that is a vital part of any democratic system. If serious allegations are publicly levelled against someone, a legal action naturally follows.

Pawan Khera also had the choice; if he had solid and credible documents, he could have filed an FIR or directly approached the court against Riniki Bhuyan Sarma. But he did neither, which speaks volumes.

On the contrary, when Riniki Bhuiyan Sarma filed an FIR against Pawan Khera, the entire situation flipped. Pawan Khera immediately approached the Telangana High Court seeking anticipatory bail. The question arises: why was the Telangana court approached when the case concerns Assam? When the matter reached the Supreme Court, it objected and questioned how the Telangana High Court’s jurisdiction could be invoked in a case arising in Assam.

Meanwhile, Ravish Kumar was irritated by the Supreme Court’s order. He began advocating for an investigation into the case. Ravish Kumar should know that ordering an investigation in such cases is not an option, but a necessary step, as it directly affects the reputation and credibility of the person concerned.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also expressed concern over the issue. He clearly stated that just like fake documents are being presented as evidence to implicate him and his wife amid elections, similarly, fake allegations could be levelled against prominent leaders like Union Minister Amit Shah during elections. Therefore, such cases must be investigated.

Ravish Kumar’s one-sided arguments

A look at the entire controversy reveals a clear picture. Pawan Khera made allegations at his own convenience, fueled them without solid evidence, and when it came to accountability, he backed down. While he directly attacked Riniki Bhuyan Sarma’s reputation, simultaneously, he navigated ways to evade his own legal scrutiny.

In such a situation, expecting the person against whom the allegations have been made to remain silent and not take any legal action is not logic but sheer hypocrisy. If the accuser had genuine evidence, they too would have gone to court or filed an FIR, but that requires presenting evidence, and this is where the entire story seems to fall apart.

Such a move by the Congress Party amid the assembly elections in Assam shows how the party is ready to go to any lengths to gain political advantage. However, the party’s lies and fraud did not last, and it tasted defeat in its attempt to malign the reputation of Riniki Bhuyan Sarma.

Ravish Kumar also seems to be toeing the line of the Congress Party by peddling lies, where he habitually makes biased comments without revealing the full story. If he doesn’t know the full facts, it’s his own fault. Even after clear rebuttals and legal action, raising suspicions about Sarma seems like merely pursuing an agenda. If he wants to speak in favour of the Congress Party, he should do so openly. But by making such statements based on incomplete information and twisted facts, he may become a Congress soldier, but he will lose his ‘journalistic credentials’.

(This article is a translation of the original article published on OpIndia Hindi.)