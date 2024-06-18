A segment of a newly built bridge over the Bakra River collapsed in Pararia village, located in Bihar’s Araria district, on Tuesday, according to a police officer. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

#WATCH | Bihar | A portion of a bridge over the Bakra River has collapsed in Araria pic.twitter.com/stjDO2Xkq3 — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2024

The bridge, built by the state government for Rs 12 crore, had not been opened to the public as the approach roads were still under construction.

The bridge connects the Kursa Kanta and Sikti areas in the Araria district.

Reportedly, the bridge, which spans the fast-flowing Bakra river, tilted to one side before collapsing. A crowd gathered on the banks, capturing the scene as the collapsed portion was quickly washed away. People were seen running to safety as the incident unfolded.

Speaking to PTI, Amit Ranjan, Superintendent of Police (SP) in Araria, confirmed, “A portion of a newly constructed bridge over the Bakra river has collapsed. Officials have arrived to examine the situation.”

The cause of the collapse is still unknown, he added.

Reacting to the incident, Sikti MLA Vijay Kumar Mandal blamed the construction company’s negligence for the collapse. “The bridge collapsed due to negligence by the construction company’s owner. We demand an investigation by the administration,” he stated.

Similar bridge collapses have recently occurred in the state.

In March, an under-construction bridge over the Kosi river collapsed in Supaul district, resulting in one death and ten injuries.