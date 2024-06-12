In a shocking incident, a BJP worker identified as Sanjay Mishra was found brutally murdered in Uttar Pradesh. As per a report by Organizer, he clashed with activists from the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) during the campaign. When the election results were published, SP supporters allegedly went to Sanjay’s house and attacked him, causing serious injuries and leading to his death. The incident is said to have happened in Uttar Pradesh’s Shravasti district.

According to reports, Sanjay Mishra was an active BJP member who was named Panna Pramukh for the Shivpuri Bankat area. He’d been actively campaigning for the BJP.

On the day the results were announced, June 4, Mishra went to Sunil Verma’s residence for a lunch invitation. At Sunil’s house, a fight broke out between Mishra and Ghanshyam over political ties, with Mishra supporting the BJP and Ghanshyam supporting the SP. During the fight, Ghanshyam assaulted Mishra, causing him to file a complaint with the police. However, no complaint was lodged by the police.

Mishra spent the days following the altercation at home.

On June 7, the attackers arrived at Sanjay Mishra’s home after knowing that he had informed the police following an earlier assault. Mishra’s lynching began in front of his family members. When his wife and children intervened, the attackers threatened to kill them, too.

The assailants mercilessly assaulted Mishra with bamboo sticks. He tried to flee to the terrace, but the assailants pursued and shoved him down. Even after throwing him down, they continued their assault by hurling stones at him.

After the perpetrators departed, Mishra’s family hurried him to the Community Health Centre (CHC), where he was pronounced dead. A video of his family after the deceased body was taken home was made public on social media.

The hospital staff notified the authorities, and a case was subsequently filed. A First Information Report (FIR number 69/2024) has been filed, and authorities are actively investigating the case.

According to the FIR, Mishra’s wife, Nandana Devi, told the police that her husband was attacked and killed by villagers because of past animosity. She identified those involved as Ghanshyam, Badkan Chaurasiya, Chhotka, Shrikant Chaurasiya, and others.

Accused persons named in the FIR

SP Ghanshyam Chaurasia investigated the area after learning of the incident. The SP verified that a case has been filed, and an investigation is underway. He has given Station In-Charge Gannath Prasad significant orders to arrest the offenders immediately.

The accused have been booked under IPC sections 147 (Rioting), 149 (Unlawful Assembly), 302 (Murder), 323 (Voluntarily Causing Hurt), 504 (Intentional Insult with Intent to Provoke Breach of the Peace) and 506 (Criminal Intimidation).

After Mishra’s death, his wife Nandana is left to care for their daughter (7) and two kids (5 and 3 years old). Mishra, whose parents died when he was a minor, lived with his maternal grandparents in Shravasti and worked as a farmer.

It is worth noting that Ram Shiromani Verma, leader of the Samajwadi Party, won the Shravasti Lok Sabha constituency with 511,055 votes. Saket Mishra, the BJP candidate, came second with 434,382 votes. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) fielded a Muslim candidate, Muinuddin Ahmad Khan, also known as Hazi Daddan Khan, who secured the third important position in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2024.