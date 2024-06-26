On the 26th of June, the 25-year-old state president of the Congress party student wing National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) in Chhattisgarh was taken into custody along with six others by the police in connection with the intense violence and arson that occurred in Balodabazar of the Balodabazar-Bhatapara district in the state. He also allegedly stole a mobile during the unrest.

The authorities are continuously taking action in the matter. The accused has been identified as Surykant Verma who is charged with vandalism and theft of a phone. The cops have apprehended one hundred and forty-five people till now and put them behind bars. The case is still under investigation.

The controversy that erupted on the intervening night of 15th and 16th May is related to the Satnami community of the area. A holy symbol known as “jaitkham” or “victory pillar” worshipped by the community which was near the Amar Gufa at Giroudpuri Dham in Balodabazar was damaged which infuriated the locals and later led to the arrest of three individuals. Three labourers from Bihar were alleged to have defiled the sacred symbol out of aggravation over not receiving payment. They were reportedly intoxicated.

However, the action did not placate the people who accused the issue was being suppressed and the real culprits were not captured. The community members then met with the administration and demanded an inquiry. They also declared a one-day protest. The scheduled date of this demonstration was 10th June. The agitation started peacefully but quickly turned violent which deteriorated the situation. The national flag was also disrespected in the SP (Superintendent of Police) and Collector’s office and a white flag was hoisted there.

Many vehicles were damaged and incidents of arson also transpired. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai removed the Collector and SP because of the declining state of law and order. Meanwhile, measures were taken to deal with the miscreants. After the chaos, two days later, more than 100 rioters were nabbed. Now, 145 accused persons including members of an outfit named Bhim Regiment have been caught and 13 First Information Reports have been registered in the case.

On 10th June a mob set fire to a complex housing government offices, including those of the district collector and the Superintendent of Police. They also torched more than 150 vehicles, including two and four-wheelers, in Balodabazar city during the agitation. The district administration enforced section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which forbids gatherings of four or more people in the region in response to the unrest that resulted in arson and stone-pelting.

Police were using CCTV footage, recordings and technical evidence to identify and apprehend the people responsible for the chaos. The Satnami community is the largest Scheduled Castes group in Chhattisgarh. It was formed by the social reformer Baba Guru Ghasidas in the medieval era.