Comedian Daniel Fernandes, who shot to fame with his controversial comments during a stand-up targeting the Jain community for rescuing goats on Bakrid, got his show Hyderabad show, “Do You Know Who I Am?”, scheduled for 4 PM on Saturday, June 29, cancelled after Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh warned of dire consequences if he was allowed to perform at Heart Cup Coffee in Jubilee Hills.

Fernandes released a video saying that his show has been ‘rescheduled’ following outrage over his recent video. In the video, he says, “The video that offended people has been taken down, and I have posted an apology. However, we are still receiving threats of violence and vandalism. Nobody can guarantee the safety of my audience, crew, or myself. I don’t want to put anyone in harm’s way because of something I said.”

Fernandes added that while it’s okay to disagree with an artist’s work, threatening violence is not the answer. He also apologized again to the Jain community.

Following outrage over Fernandes’ video ridiculing the Jain community, which was subsequently deleted after massive backlash from the Jains, BJP MLA T Raja Singh released a video warning of dire consequences if he goes ahead with his show scheduled in Banjara Hills.

“Jai Jeenendra, Jai Siya Ram. On Bakri Eid, a comedian named Daniel Fernandes cracked bad jokes and mocked the Jain community. I want to tell him to cancel his Banjara Hill show or else our workers will come there and thrash you. You will think 50 times before coming to Telangana,” Singh said.

Requesting the police to cancel the show, Singh added, “We urge you to call off his show. If not, the state we will make of his will be remembered, so no one will ever joke about Jains or the Hindu religion,” recalling the tensions when comedian Munawar Faruqi was scheduled to perform in Hyderabad in 2022, warning the police that any unrest would be their responsibility.

For those unfamiliar, Daniel Fernandes found himself in controversy over his ‘Jains Buy Goats’ video. After the video went viral, he faced significant backlash for jokes touching on religious sentiments, particularly about the Jain and Muslim communities. In the video, Fernandes joked about Jains being involved in the meat business, leading to criticism for creating tension between the two communities.