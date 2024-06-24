Monday, June 24, 2024
‘₹150 for 3 women’: Rajasthan police arrest man, who was seen putting price tags on female tourists, in viral video

"This woman is for ₹150 and that woman is for ₹200. This woman here is available for ₹500 and this woman for ₹300," he was heard saying while pointing his fingers at the female tourists.

The Rajasthan police have arrested the man who was seen misbehaving with female tourists in a viral social media video.

As per reports, the accused was identified as Vinod Meena. He had uploaded a video on his Instagram account (@guru__brand0000) wherein he was seen putting price tags on foreigners in Jaipur.

The women, who were unaware of his malafide intentions, were seen waving at the camera. The controversial video created by Meena was re-posted by popular user Madhur Singh on X (formerly Twitter).

In a tweet, he said, “Guys like these are the reason why international tourists have bad experience in India.” Singh also sought immediate action from Jaipur police.

“Jaipur police should arrest this guy for harassing tourists and teach him basic civic sense and the meaning of Atithi Devo Bhava,” he further added.

On Monday (24rd June), the Jaipur police took cognisance of the matter and informed, “A reel is going viral on the internet through Instagram. The police took strict action against the accused who touched some foreign female tourists, behaved indecently and made baseless false statements.”

The police have arrested Vinod Meena and booked him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354, 505(2) IPC, 66D IT Act, 13(1), 13(2) and relevant provisions of the Rajasthan Tourism Business Act.

