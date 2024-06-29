Saturday, June 29, 2024
HomeCrimeJammu and Kashmir: Budgam Police installs GPS tracking anklet on one Mudasir Fayaz accused...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Jammu and Kashmir: Budgam Police installs GPS tracking anklet on one Mudasir Fayaz accused of aiding terrorists

GPS tracking anklet devices allow authorities to meticulously monitor the movements of high-risk offenders, thereby significantly reducing the likelihood of further criminal activities

ANI
Image Source: Budgam Police
12

In a significant move to enhance public safety and maintain order, the Budgam Police, acting on the directions of the competent Court of Law, have successfully installed a GPS tracking anklet on Mudasir Fayaz, an individual accused of aiding militancy in Kashmir, Budgam Police said.

This pertains to case FIR No: 150 of 2022 under Sections 18, 23, 38, and 39 of the UAPA, read with Sections 7/25 of the Arms Act of PS Chadoora.

The use of GPS tracking gadgets in high-profile cases underscores the commitment of law enforcement to uphold public safety. These devices allow authorities to meticulously monitor the movements of high-risk offenders, thereby significantly reducing the likelihood of further criminal activities.

The installation of GPS tracking anklets on the accused ensures that their movements can be tracked in real-time and their entry into prohibited areas or leaving the geographical boundaries as set in the court order can be monitored.

“Budgam Police is resolute in its mission to protect the community. The constant surveillance provided by GPS tracking ensures that offenders remain accountable and deters any attempt to engage in unlawful activities. This proactive approach reflects the dedication of Budgam Police in maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of citizens,” Budgam Police added.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

NEET-UG paper leak: CBI arrests Prabhat Khabar journalist Jamaluddin Ansari, earlier school principal Ehsanul Haque and vice principal Imtiaz Alam were nabbed

OpIndia Staff -

‘Public representatives not expected to create erroneous and slanderous impressions’: Bengal Governor files defamation case against CM Mamata Banerjee

OpIndia Staff -

The Times of India insinuates that Indian army officers asked for ‘sexual favours’ from Kargil war widows, changes clickbait headline after outrage

Dibakar Dutta -

5 Indian Army soldiers lost their lives during a tank exercise in Ladakh, T-72 tank swept away by sudden flood caused by cloudburst

OpIndia Staff -

‘The jump from anti-Brahmin to anti-Hinduism is not much and it often ends at the doors of church or mosque’: J Sai Deepak exposes...

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: Commerce graduate Social media influencer Isha leaves husband and child for 6th fail cyber fraud Mustak Alam; duo arrested for duping people of...

OpIndia Staff -

Haryana: Mohammed Zubair and others take Muslim man hostage in Nuh, assault him brutally for listening to DJ

OpIndia Staff -

‘Rahul Gandhi, why won’t you go to Cooch Behar’: Arnab Goswami slams Opposition for ignoring plight of woman stripped and assaulted in West Bengal

OpIndia Staff -

UP: E-rickshaw driver Salman entraps a Hindu woman under false pretences, his father and brother rape her after marriage, pressurise her to convert

OpIndia Staff -

NEET-UG paper leak: CBI arrests Oasis School principal Dr Ehsanul Haq and vice principal Imtiaz Alam from Jharkhand

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com