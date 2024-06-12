Bahubali’s Kattappa-fame actor Sathyaraj recently courted controversy after mocking migrant workers from Northern states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Speaking at an event in Trichy, Sathyaraj said that the migrant workers “should be taught what is self-respect”. He added that since they would not leave for generations, it was imperative to impart the “principles of the Dravidian model and ideology” to the migrant workers from Northern states.

Earlier, Sathyaraj had supported and hailed Udhayanidhi Stalin for his ‘Eradicate Sanatan’ remark.

Sathyaraj, a DMK sympathiser, made these remarks while ‘explaining’ the reasons for the migration to Tamil Nadu. He drew parallels with migrants settling in countries like the US and the UK. He claimed that migrant workers who suffer hardships see Tamil Nadu as a preferred destination for migration, similar to the USA.

Sathyaraj said, “Why do northern state workers come here? They come here because it is not good there right? All the immigrants have no chance to really know our Dravidian model, Dravidian philosophy. They are going to stay here for generations anyway, and how the people who went to America from here to survive don’t leave America and settle there like the same for people from Northeast India states like Bihar who are suffering from hardships will see Tamil Nadu like America.”

He advocated for conducting educational sessions so that the migrant workers could be ‘enlightened’ about the Dravidian model. He argued that this could have its potential impact, even in regions like Uttar Pradesh, where he suggested it could lead to significant political changes. Mocking migrant workers, the actor further added that they should be taught what is self-respect? What is women’s liberation? among other things. He argued that since they will not leave Tamil Nadu for generations, they should be imparted the Dravidian model and ideology.

Sathyaraj added, “They will definitely not leave this place, they should be taught what is self-respect? What is rational thinking? What is Dravidian Model? Even if they don’t know Tamil, they will learn it in a generation, just teach them some things in their language, what is self-respect, what is rational thinking, what is women’s liberation, no one is superior or inferior by birth… Because there is a lot of cruelty in it, there is no limit to the cruelty that takes place on the basis of birth in northern states. All that should be explained.”

Satyaraj has been advocating for Dravidian ideology and frequently promotes these views both in his speeches and through his films. He often appears in films that show Brahmins in poor light while portraying Dravidian ideology positively. It is pertinent to note that he played the role of the EV Ramasamy, known as Periyar, in his biopic. Periyar is an anti-Hindu activist who is revered by the Dravidian party.

Earlier, he had supported Udhayanidhi Stalin when he faced massive backlash for his ‘hate speech’ against Sanatan Dharma which he likened to diseases. Back then, Satyaraj extended his support to Udyanidhi Stalin and said, “Minister Udayanidhi Stalin has spoken clearly about Sanathanam. I appreciate the courage of Minister Udayanidhi. His handling of every matter is a matter of pride.”