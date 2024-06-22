Saturday, June 22, 2024
Manipur: Kuki mob attacks truck after identifying driver as Meitei, sets vehicle on fire

OpIndia Staff
Amid the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur, a truck was set on fire on Wednesday (19th June) by a mob of Kuki extremists after learning that the owner of the vehicle was a Meitei.

The incident took place in the Kangpokpi district of Manipur when the truck was en route to Dimapur. The vehicle had the registration number NL01A E7895, which indicated that it was owned by a Meitei.

The truck was stopped by a frenzied Kuki mob, who then drove it away and set it ablaze at around 11 pm near Alex Farm on National Highway-2 (between Kangpokpi Town and Changoubung).

On learning about the matter, the police reached the spot and attempted to pacify the situation. They fired shots at the Kuki mob after the latter tried to stop them from rescuing the truck.

The fire was extinguished but the accused managed to escape in the darkness of the night. A case was registered at the Kangpokpi police station and security deployment was intensified in the area.

Earlier, a bus carrying CRPF jawans was set on fire on Monday (17th June) by a Kuki mob, alleging that the vehicle was carrying people belonging to the Meitei community.

OpIndia Staff
